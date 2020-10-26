Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 25 October 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,710,695) deaths (41,161), and recoveries (1,400,549) by region:
Central (59,737 cases; 1,133 deaths; 52,981 recoveries): Burundi (555; 1; 472), cameroon (21,570; 425; 20,117), CAR (4,862; 62; 1,924), Chad (1,434; 96; 1,254), congo (5,253; 92; 4,400), DRC (11,143; 305; 10,473), Equatorial Guinea (5,079; 83; 4,962), Gabon (8,901; 54; 8,479), Sao Tome & Principe (940; 15; 900)
Eastern (204,227; 3,796; 129,127): Comoros (517; 7; 494), Djibouti (5,536; 61; 5,402), Eritrea (461; 0; 405), Ethiopia (92,858; 1,419; 46,842), Kenya (49,721; 902; 34,209), Madagascar (16,968; 244; 16,301), Mauritius (435; 10; 386), Rwanda (5,060; 34; 4,806), Seychelles (153; O; 149), Somalia (3,941; 104; 3,185), South Sudan (2,883; 56; 2,655), Sudan (13,742; 837; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (11,443; 101; 7,351)
Northern (468,940; 13,128; 341,207): Algeria (55,880; 1,907; 38,932), Egypt (106,397; 6,187; 98,813), Libya (56,013; 795; 30,731), Mauritania (7,662; 163; 7,301), Morocco (194,461; 3,255; 160,372), Tunisia (48,499; 819; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (790,559; 20,377; 703,777): Angola (9,026; 267; 3,461**), Botswana (4,578; 21; 927), Eswatini (5,847; 116; 5,491), Lesotho (1,940; 43; 970), Malawi (5,890; 183; 5,291), Mozambique (11,986; 86; 9,253), Namibia (12,660; 133; 10,779), South Africa (714,246; 18,944; 644,641), zambia (16,117; 348; 15, 179), Zimbabwe (8,269; 236; 7,785)
Western (187,232, 2,727; 173,457): Benin (2,557, 41; 2,330), Burkina Faso (2,444; 65; 1,997), cape Verde (8,322; 94; 7,234), cote d'Ivoire (20,429; 121; 20,137), Gambia (3,659; 119; 2,660), Ghana (47,690; 316; 46,887), Guinea (11,635; 71; 10,474), Guinea-Bissau (2,403; 41; 1,782), Liberia (1,393; 82; 1,278), Mali (3,472; 132; 2,636), Niger (1,215; 69; 1,128), Nigeria (61,930; 1,129; 57,285), Senegal (15,543; 321; 14,254), Sierra Leone (2,345; 74; 1,784), Togo (2,187; 52; 1,591)