Industrial Cleaning Market to reach US $56 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, Regulatory Landscape, Value Chain Analysis, Key Stakeholders, Growth Drivers and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Shifting focus toward bio-based chemicals for cleaning along with government regulation to improve the workplace conditions for labors across the manufacturing industries will proliferate the global Industrial Cleaning industry

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Industrial Cleaning Market by Ingredient Type (Surfactants, Chelating Agent, Solvents, pH Regulators, Solubilizers/Hydrotopes, and Others), Product Type (General Cleaners, Disinfectants, Metal Cleaners, Dish Washing, Commercial Laundry, Food Cleaners, Oven & Grill Cleaners, and Dairy Cleaners), Application (Food Processing, Manufacturing & Commercial Offices, Hospitality, Retail Services, Automotive & Aerospace, and Others), and by Region, Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global Industrial Cleaning market size is anticipated to expand over USD 56 billion by 2025. Industrial cleaning materials are chemicals which serve cleaning purpose for of equipment, machines, surface, and walls for various industries. Chemicals such as surfactants, solvents, and, solubilizers are used to perform cleaning action over various type of surfaces. Rising demand for chemicals from industries including food processing, healthcare and core industries is driving the industry size.

Ongoing escalation across manufacturing industries including electronic, consumer goods, and retail sector is surging the product adoption. Escalating growth in the food industries, bars, and restaurants, leading to shift in the trend toward opening facilities and outlets along with pick and carry concept is anticipated to foster the industry growth over the forecast timeframe. Moreover, the rising focus toward improving working conditions for industry workers is supplementing the industry growth.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global Industrial Cleaning industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the Industrial Cleaning industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global Industrial Cleaning market holds a strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

Industrial Cleaning market is categorized into food processing, manufacturing facilities, healthcare, retail, automotive & aerospace, and others on the basis of application. The healthcare segment is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of over 7% for the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily contributed to focus to rising focus toward healthcare and improving hygiene is poised to catapult the segment growth.

North America is expected to hold a significant share across the regions. Steady growth across the healthcare sector along with government regulations toward maintaining health and hygiene conditions in the workplace is contributing to product adoption. Furthermore, rising innovation activities to develop bio chemicals to reduce the impact on environment is expected to positively sway the industry upsurge in the coming years.

The major players of the global Industrial Cleaning market comprise of BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Diversey Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Stephen Company, Spartan Chemical Company, Inc., Pilot Chemical Corp, and Ecolab, including others. The industry for Industrial Cleaning constitutes established global players along with growing rising presence of emerging companies. In addition, the companies are focusing toward expanding their market penetration through adoption of inorganic growth strategies.

