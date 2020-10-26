Aspire’s ASP and GASP Tokens Now Live on HitBTC

Aspire makes it easy for anyone to create a secure digital asset, including both fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Aspire Technology, developer of digital asset creation technologies, today announced that its ASP and GASP native tokens are now live on HitBTC (https://hitbtc.com/), one of the oldest and fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges. ASP and GASP are available with BTC and USDT trading pairs, with ETH coming soon.





“HitBTC is a fast, responsive, and feature-packed crypto exchange that makes it easy for almost anyone to buy, sell or trade ASP and GASP,” said Jim Blasko, CEO of Aspire Technology and lead developer of the Aspire blockchain platform. “We’re pleased to introduce Aspire to HitBTC’s users, and continue to help people create their very own digital assets.”





The Aspire platform, which consists of the Aspire (ASP) digital asset creation platform and Aspire Gas (GASP) blockchain, is the first digital asset creation platform to be free of double spending, resisting both mining exploits and 51 percent attacks that are common to proof-of-work blockchains. By improving upon legacy Counterparty open-source code and grafting in automated checkpoints and mining difficulty mechanisms, Aspire is immune to takeovers or mining exploits that have caused many other blockchains to lose funds or collapse entirely.





Aspire (ASP) improves on speed, cost, and security for creating both fungible and non-fungible (NFT) tokens. It allows professional developers and hobbyists alike to create extensive digital assets involving up to 92 billion tokens per asset, as well as unlimited sub-assets, with no programming experience required, for about a dollar per asset. Aspire Gas (GASP) powers Aspire transactions for thousandths of a penny per transaction.





Aspire is far more affordable than Counterparty, Omni, Ethereum, Ravencoin, NEO, or any other digital asset creation platform. The gAsp core and its increased speed allows for secure confirmations that average about 2 minutes, which is 5x faster than Counterparty or Bitcoin. The gAsp's core is built on PoW (Proof of Work) via scrypt mining and is designed for processing all of Aspire's transactions onto one secure blockchain. All transactions of digital assets created on Aspire will always confirm at least 4x faster than Bitcoin's 10 minute block time.





Aspire Technology recently announced the closing of both a $1.175 million equity round and a $1.23 million private token presale for a total of more than $2.4 million of new capital.





To learn more about Aspire, join the project’s Telegram Community.







About Aspire Technology and the Aspire platform

Aspire Technology is a leading developer of digital asset creation technologies. It was incubated from the bCommerce Labs accelerator fund and other angel investors. The Aspire platform, which consists of the Aspire (ASP) digital asset creation platform and Aspire Gas (GASP) blockchain, is the first digital asset creation platform to resist both mining exploits and 51 percent attacks that are common to proof-of-work blockchains. For more information, contact info@aspirecrypto.com or join the Aspire Telegram community.





Media Contact: Transform Group, aspire@transformgroup.com





About HitBTC

HitBTC, founded in 2013 by experienced system architects and technology experts, is one of the oldest and fastest growing crypto exchanges in existence. With an unparalleled track record of reliability, we offer our clients a comprehensive range of services that are accented by our smooth order execution, state-of-the-art trading terminal, and unmatched liquidity. Our exchange is the largest spot trading market in the industry with over 800 trading pairs and 500+ spot instruments supported, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, EOS, Litecoin, Tron and others.





Media Contact: pr@hitbtc.com

