Acacia Communications and Inphi Successfully Demonstrate Interoperability of 400ZR over 120 km

/EIN News/ -- MAYNARD, Mass. and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA), a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, and Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ GS: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced that they have successfully completed module-level interoperability testing. The testing demonstrated error free links in 400ZR mode between Inphi’s COLORZ® II QSFP-DD and Acacia’s 400ZR QSFP-DD module in Arista switches over a 120 km amplified link using 75GHz channel spacing. Defined by the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) to enable a multi-vendor, interoperable ecosystem, the 400ZR specification targets 400G data center interconnect (DCI) applications up to 120 km at hyperscale network operators in high-density form factors.



“Hyperscale network operators are planning to utilize interoperable 400ZR solutions to support growing bandwidth requirements between data centers,” said Josef Berger, AVP of Marketing, Optical Interconnect at Inphi. “This testing provides an exciting validation of the 400ZR ecosystem designed to meet the need for high-performance, low power coherent pluggable solutions that support cost-effective DWDM architectures for DCI.”

“The industry has been anticipating the availability of interoperable 400ZR solutions to meet the growing demand for DCI bandwidth, particularly for network operators evolving their data center architectures to 400G Ethernet with optical connections between switches,” said Tom Williams, Vice President of Marketing at Acacia. “These solutions provide data center operators with greater flexibility in the components and suppliers they use to build out their networks.”

Acacia Communications develops, manufactures and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products that are designed to transform communications networks through improvements in performance, capacity and cost. By implementing optical interconnect technology in a silicon-based platform, a process Acacia Communications refers to as the "siliconization of optical interconnect," Acacia Communications is able to offer products at higher speeds and density with lower power consumption, that meet the needs of cloud and service providers and can be easily integrated in a cost-effective manner with existing network equipment. For more information about Acacia, visit www.acacia-inc.com or follow on Twitter at @AcaciaComms.

Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement. We move big data -- fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi's expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That's where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi's solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com or connect with Inphi on Twitter or Linkedin.

This press release includes statements concerning Acacia Communications and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “will” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to help you identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Acacia has based these forward-looking statements largely on their current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Acacia believes may affect their respective businesses, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, Acacia’s expectations around market and customer adoption of interoperable 400ZR modules, the ability of these modules or the 400ZR OIF standard (or specification) to enable a multi-vendor, interoperable eco-system and the ability of these modules to meet the performance requirements and growing bandwidth demands in the DCI market, and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Acacia’s public reports filed with the SEC, including Acacia’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed with the SEC and in other filings that Acacia may make with the SEC in the future. Acacia assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

