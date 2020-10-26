Author’s Debut Book Highlights Predatory Nature of Western Democracies

“Crimes In The Name of Liberty: The Dictatorship of Western Democracies and the Suffering It Causes Around the World” by Pascal KONNEH explores how Western democracies have capitalized on, and monetized human suffering and how to achieve world peace

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Crimes In The Name of Liberty: The Dictatorship of Western Democracies and the Suffering It Causes Around the World” by Pascal KONNEH is an expose that details how Western democracies have historically prioritized business interests over human lives and civil rights. KONNEH argues news coverage is skewed to keep Westerners unaware of the negative influence democracies have on developing nations. He implores readers to hold powerful political leaders accountable by exercising civil liberties, such as voting, and giving a voice to disenfranchised groups. Utilizing official documents, treaties, and agreements, published news articles, and broadcasted stories, KONNEH highlights the struggles of the people in Egypt, Libya, Syria, and Ukraine to expose the predatory nature of Western politicians.

Throughout his 23-year career in the oil and gas sector, KONNEH has witnessed how nations at the top of the global hierarchy have benefited from exploiting developing countries or those experiencing political unrest. Through his book, KONNEH provides ample evidence that the most powerful Western nations have consciously acted to impede the progress and civil peace of non-allied states in the first two decades of the 21st century. He also proposes initiatives that can lead to a more equitable and stable world.

“Conflicts among nations are one of the greatest threats to human existence and a leading cause of human suffering. Contrary to popular, contemporary opinion, Western nations have played a significant role in either causing or escalating the biggest global conflicts of the 21st Century, often in violation of existing international laws,” KONNEH said.

In this time of seemingly perpetual violence, distrust, and hatred around the world, one can easily become lost in the chaos. Readers will find they are more educated on what could be holding humanity back from peace after reading KONNEH’s book. They will also find solace in his proposals and potential solutions as they will see humanity and peace are not, and never will be, a lost cause.

“Crimes in the Name of Liberty: The Dictatorship of Western Democracies and the Suffering It Causes Around the World”

By Pascal KONNEH

ISBN: 9781984595478 (softcover); 9781984595485 (hardcover)

Available at the Xlibris Online Bookstore, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Pascal KONNEH was born in Cameroon, Africa, but after high school made his way to Gottingen, Germany, where he earned a master’s degree in Geophysics at Georg August University as a scholarship Laureate of the Friedrich-Ebert Foundation. He later earned an MBA at Warwick Business School in England. Now working as an oil and gas professional for more than 20 years, he has lived in more than ten countries around the world. KONNEH currently shares his time between England, Mexico, and Cameroon.

Xlibris Publishing UK, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider dedicated to serving authors throughout the United Kingdom. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound, and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibrispublishing.co.uk or call 0800 056 3182 to receive a free publishing guide.

Attachment

Kayla Rutledge LAVIDGE 480-648-7540 krutledge@lavidge.com