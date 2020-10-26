Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market 2028 - Global Insights on Trends, Regulatory Landscape, Value Chain Analysis, Key Stakeholders, Growth Drivers and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

The increasing industrial expansion in the emerging regions along with demand for non-toxic and recyclable products is expected to provide opportunities for the expanded polypropylene foam market growth

The "Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market by Type (Low Density, High Density & Porous PP), Application (Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Products), and by Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, MEA), and Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The worldwide increased value of expanded poly-propylene foam in 2019 was worth USD 1.22 billion. The rapid increase in automotive and consumer goods production ensures an increasing market for expanded polypropylene foam goods. The environmentally friendly and high-performance characteristics of expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam makes it a suitable substrate for a number of applications, such as seat components, bumpers, outdoor and indoor furnishings and FMCG products. The demand for EPP foam is expected to increase, as investment across major economies in manufacturing is rising.

In many end-use industries, EPP foam is an additional consideration for the production processes. The growing demand for expanded polypropylene foam at global level would directly affect the production of these products. Based on use, EPP foams are available in varying densities called EPP grades of high density and EPP grades of low-density. High-density EPP foams have an outstanding strength and lower weight property and are used for energy storage applications which are important.

The report on the expanded demand for polypropylene foam explains the various characteristics of the global industry that are analyzed using a supply chain analysis approach. Furthermore, in terms of demand limitations, key industrial drivers and prospects, a range of performing components in the expanding polypropylene foam industry are included in the market report.

The demand for expanded polypropylene foam demonstrates heavy competition between already well-known and emerging market participants. In addition, the enlarged polypropylene foam industry players are seeking prospective markets to gain strategic leadership from other industry players by joining mergers and acquisitions, alliances, purchasing other businesses and new start-ups, creating collaborations and partnerships, and extending their company presence.

Growing awareness of environmental issues and rising demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight cars are the main factors for the growth of the global EPP foam industry. Worldwide production and use of motor vehicles are growing, with global EPP foam industry expected to drive demand. In various industries including the packaging industry, aerospace, vehicle, etc. the recyclable and lightweight properties of EPP foam have allowed its use. The excellent strength and light weight along with enhanced absorption properties has facilitated its use in automotive crash prone parts. The use of high density EPP foam in heavy industrial packaging is expected to drive the growth of global EPP foam market.

The rising construction activities in MEA region is attributed to the growth of expanded polypropylene foam market in the region. Due to the rising industrialization and construction activities in the region, Latin America is expected to develop rapidly over the projected period.

