Vaccinex, Inc. to Present at the Virtual Investor KOL Roundtable

Live moderated video webcast discussion between members of management and Key Opinion Leader, Eric Siemers, MD on Tuesday, October 27th at 10:00 a.m. EDT

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of SEMA4D, announced today that members of management will participate in the Virtual Investor KOL Roundtable on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET.



Participating in the KOL Roundtable discussion will be Maurice Zauderer, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Vaccinex and Eric Siemers, MD, President, Siemers Integrations LLC and Former Distinguished Medical Fellow for Eli Lilly and Company's Alzheimer's Disease Global Development Team. Drs Zauderer and Siemers will discuss how the results of the completed SIGNAL phase 2 study in Huntington’s disease may inform further studies in both Huntington’s and Alzheimer’s disease and Dr. Zauderer will review Vaccinex’s program to test the combination of its pepinemab anti-SEMA4D antibody with Keytruda® to treat Head & Neck Cancer.

A live video webcast of the KOL roundtable discussion will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.vaccinex.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation.

In addition to the KOL roundtable discussion, members of the management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investment community. To schedule a one-on-one call with management, please submit a request through the conference website virtualinvestorco.com, or contact the conference at info@virtualinvestorco.com. For more information about the event, please visit virtualinvestorco.com.

About Vaccinex, Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company engaged in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases, with currently active clinical trials in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Huntington’s disease. The company is also leveraging its proprietary drug discovery platform, ActivMAb®, to create opportunities for future pipeline expansion and strategic collaborations, particularly for development of high value antibodies to multi-pass membrane receptors. Vaccinex is based in Rochester, New York.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this presentation are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Vaccinex, Inc. (“Vaccinex,” “we,” “us,” or “our”), they are forward-looking statements reflecting management’s current beliefs and expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, expectations and objectives with respect to the results and timing of our Phase 2 SIGNAL trial of pepinemab (VX15/2503) in Huntington’s disease and other clinical trials, the use and potential benefits of pepinemab in Huntington’s disease and other indications, and other statements identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “appears,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “hypothesis,” “potential,” “advance,” and similar expressions or their negatives (as well as other words and expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances). Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome of our research and pre-clinical development programs, clinical development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost and completion of preclinical and clinical trials, uncertainties related to regulatory approval, risks related to our dependence on our lead product candidate pepinemab, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters that could affect our development plans or the commercial potential of our product candidates. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the other risks and uncertainties described in our Form 10-K dated March 9, 2020 and subsequent filings with the SEC.

