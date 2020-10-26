Leading eSIM MVNO expands 5G coverage as launch of Apple iPhone 12 kick-starts market

5G is growing rapidly and UK based eSIM provider, eSIM.net, is making it more accessible by extending support to more countries and the latest iPhones by Apple.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the week that Apple launched their first 5G enabled phones, eSIM.net , a leading online eSIM store who were the first to introduce the globally enabled eSIM, announced the expansion of 5G connectivity to Austria, Turkey, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Bahrain. 5G support has also been expanded to include both of the major mobile carriers in China.The 5G eSIM service gives users access to faster data speeds and more stable connectivity without the restrictions and limitations of traditional cellular plans.eSIM.net’s Pay As You Go eSIM was released in March this year and was the first product of its kind. Enabling this flagship eSIM service with 5G connectivity, just four months later, was another world first for the UK based mobile virtual network operator.At the time of its launch, the 5G eSIM service was active in eight countries: China, Finland, Germany, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. The addition of five more major countries highlights the global adoption of 5G and how fast the market is growing."Our 5G coverage is particularly important given the launch of the iPhone 12 series this week. It is the first 5G enabled device from Apple, one of the world’s most influential tech companies, so its launch will undoubtedly kick-start the 5G market and establish 5G as the new norm for mobile users,” James Ashby, eSIM.net’s Product Manager, noted.The first 5G iPhones were unveiled at an Apple Event earlier this month. With the enhancements 5G connectivity brings, the new phones are already being touted as one of the highest-rated phones of our time and are on track to becoming Apple’s most successful devices to date.The release of 5G enabled phones from one of the most eminent and prolific tech companies in the world will accelerate the market and stir up greater interest in and adoption of 5G technology.The 5G eSIM service offers global cellular service on a prepaid basis that can be activated almost instantaneously without any contracts or subscriptions. It is purchased online and delivered in the form of a QR code that can be topped up at any time by simply buying additional credit. That is done through eSIM.net’s website or their app on the App Store or Google Play.In addition to offering 5G connectivity, the service gives the user a useful second line with an additional telephone number.5G eSIM plans are only compatible with devices that support eSIM and 5G.Who is eSIM.net Group Ltd?eSIM.net is a leading online eSIM store and registered Mobile Virtual Network Operator. In 2020, they released the world’s first Pay As You Go eSIM powered with full mobile services that work globally, and also sell a range of data-only eSIM bundles for specific destinations worldwide.