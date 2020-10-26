Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market to Exhibit 11.0% CAGR and Touch USD 2.52 Billion by 2027; Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Research Report Are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Diabetomics, Inc., Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd., Sera Prognostics, Siemens Healthineers AG, Bayer AG and other key market players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global preeclampsia diagnostics market size is anticipated to gain momentum from the increasing number of pregnancies owing to the complete lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The report further states that this market size was USD 1.06 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Key Players Aim to Introduce Wide Product Offerings to Intensify Competition

The market for preeclampsia diagnostics consists of several prominent companies that are persistently trying to gain a competitive edge by introducing a wide range of product offerings. Some of them are also trying to broaden their geographical footprint by expanding their brand presence. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

February 2019 : Diabetomics introduced a rapid point-of-care test called Lumella in Hyderabad. It is a novel preeclampsia diagnosis test.

: Diabetomics introduced a rapid point-of-care test called Lumella in Hyderabad. It is a novel preeclampsia diagnosis test. March 2019: The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center introduced its latest urine test for preeclampsia diagnosis at an early stage.





Inquire Before Buying: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/preeclampsia-diagnostics-market-101519





Increasing Prevalence of Preeclampsia in Developing Nations to Boost Growth

The increasing perinatal and maternal morbidity & mortality rate is set to surge the need for the early diagnosis of preeclampsia worldwide among pregnant women. The British Charity Action on Pre-eclampsia (APEC) declared that in the U.K. every year, around 7 mothers die on account of complications related to preeclampsia and approximately 1000 babies die owing to the same cause.

The condition is majorly affecting the health of both neonates and mother, especially in the emerging countries. As per the BMC Journal, in Africa, preeclampsia affects around 10% of pregnant women annually. These factors are set to propel the preeclampsia testing market growth in the coming years.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented demand in the healthcare industry. Presently, because of the unavailability of efficient healthcare facilities and midwives, the cases of cancelled or delayed abortions have surged rapidly. Besides, the number of coronavirus positive cases amongst pregnant women is increasing, which, in turn, is resulting in the high demand for preeclampsia diagnostics. We are providing elaborate research reports to help you better understand the effects of this pandemic on every pandemic.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/preeclampsia-diagnostics-market-101519





Instruments Segment to Grow Rapidly Owing to Their Highly Sensitive Nature

Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into consumables and instruments. Out of these, the instruments segment is expected to grow significantly throughout the forthcoming period because of their highly sensitive nature. They are extensively used for fast and accurate testing for preeclampsia.

High Pregnancy Rate to Drive Growth in Asia Pacific

In 2019, North America generated USD 401.9 million in terms of preeclampsia screening market revenue. This growth is attributable to the significant healthcare expenditure and the rising usage of technologically advanced preeclampsia diagnostics kits in this region.

Coupled with this, the increasing awareness programs amongst the patients and doctors regarding the severity of the disease would propel growth in this region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to remain in the second position after North America backed by the increasing adoption of fertility treatments, high rate of pregnancy, and the rising population.





Quick Buy - Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101519





Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the renowned preeclampsia diagnostics providers operating in the global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market. They are as follows:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

PerkinElmer Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH (HE, Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Diabetomics, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd. (Munster, Ireland)

Sera Prognostics (UT, United States)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Erlangen, Germany)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Others





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/preeclampsia-diagnostics-market-101519





Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Segmentations:

By Test Type

• Blood Tests

• Urine Analysis

By Product Type

• Instruments

• Consumables

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Diagnostic Centers

• Others

By Region

• North America (the U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/preeclampsia-diagnostics-market-101519





SECONDARY DATA SOURCES THAT WE REFER TO:

Annual reports, investor presentation, SEC filings, and press releases of companies operating in the market

Studies published by relevant associations MedTech Europe; American College of Radiology; Cancer Council Australia; Japan Hospital Association, etc.), government sources (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare, Japan; National Health Service, England, etc.), international organizations (World Health Organization, The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Eurostat, etc.), and articles published by Research Gate, NCBI, etc.

Website, reports, and press releases of end user facilities – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Clinics

Industry journals and paid databases

SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:



Immunodiagnostics Market Share and Global Trend By Product Instruments, Reagents & Consumables), By Application (Oncology & Endocrinology, Hepatitis & Retrovirus, Cardiac Markers, Infectious Diseases), By End user (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Physician’s Offices), By End-user(Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Share and Global Trend By Product (Blood Glucose Monitoring, Infectious Diseases, Cardiometabolic Diseases, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products, Hematology Testing Products, Others), By End User (Hospitals Bedside, Physician’s Office Lab, Urgent Care & Retail Clinics, Home and Self Testing) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Molecular Diagnostics Market Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Instruments Reagents & Consumables), Application (Infectious Disease, Blood Screening, Histology & Oncology), Technique (Hospitals Amplification, Hybridization & Sequencing Techniques), End User (Hospitals, Clinical & Pathology Labs) and Geography Forecast till 2025

In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables), By Technique (Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Point of Care, Hematology and Others), By Application (Infectious Diseases, Cardiology, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Others), By End User (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Physicians Offices, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



