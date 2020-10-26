Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $10.6 million, or $0.38 per diluted share; return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.20%; return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) of 11.83%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)(1) of 12.80%

  • Adjusted net income(1) of $10.8 million; or $0.39 per diluted share, adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.22%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 12.04%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 13.03%
   

(1)  See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln, today reported net income of $10.6 million, or $0.38 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020. This compares to net income of $7.4 million, or $0.27 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020, and net income of $17.4 million, or $0.97 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Fred L. Drake, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “We delivered solid results in the third quarter despite the challenges presented by the low interest rate environment and economic uncertainty. Our banks have long prioritized safety and soundness, disciplined growth, and consistent through-the-cycle profitability, and I am pleased to see this focus maintained as we completed our first year as a public company earlier this month. While we remain conservative in building our loan loss reserves to address possible credit deterioration as the pandemic continues, we are encouraged by the stability we are seeing in asset quality, which reflects the strength of our borrowers and our conservative approach to credit. Our nonperforming loans are down from a year ago and our annualized net charge-offs through the first nine months of 2020 amounted to just 0.04% of average loans. In addition, our COVID-19 loan modifications declined by 82% to $36 million, or just 1.6% of our total loans, at the end of the third quarter. With ample liquidity and capital levels, strong asset quality, and a stable deposit base, we are well positioned to continue supporting our customers and communities through this crisis while generating solid results for our shareholders.”

C Corp Equivalent Net Income

Prior to October 11, 2019, the Company operated as an S Corporation for U.S. federal and state income tax purposes. Effective October 11, 2019, the Company voluntarily revoked its S Corporation status and became a taxable entity (C Corporation). As such, any periods prior to October 11, 2019 only reflect state replacement taxes. To facilitate comparison, the Company reports its C Corp equivalent financial results, which do not reflect the additional shares issued in the initial public offering (the “IPO”) for periods prior to the IPO.

The Company reported C Corp equivalent net income of $13.1 million, or $0.73 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting C Corp equivalent results, the Company believes adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for the additional C Corp equivalent tax expense for periods prior to October 11, 2019, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $10.8 million, or $0.39 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020. This compares to adjusted net income of $8.2 million, or $0.30 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020, and adjusted net income of $14.3 million, or $0.80 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $28.9 million, nearly unchanged from the second quarter of 2020 as growth in average interest-earning assets was largely offset by lower yields on loans and securities.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, net interest income decreased $4.3 million, or 12.9%. The decline was primarily attributable to lower yields on average interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.39% compared to 3.51% for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decline in the average yield on earning assets, partially due to the addition of lower yielding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The contribution of acquired loan discount accretion to net interest margin remained low at 2 basis points during the third quarter of 2020 compared to less than 1 basis point during the second quarter of 2020.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, net interest margin decreased from 4.27%. The decrease was due primarily to the decline in the average yield on earning assets. The contribution of acquired loan discount accretion to net interest margin was 4 basis points during the third quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $10.1 million, an increase of 24.7% from $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.0 million increase in gains on sale of mortgage loans attributable to a strong mortgage refinancing environment and a $0.4 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts. Third quarter 2020 results included a negative $0.3 million mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment compared to a negative $0.5 million fair value adjustment in the second quarter of 2020.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, noninterest income increased 32.6% from $7.6 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher gains on sale of mortgage loans and a less negative MSR fair value adjustment. Partially offsetting these increases was a $0.6 million decline in service charges on deposit accounts.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $22.5 million, a decrease of 4.3% from $23.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower employee benefits expense as second quarter of 2020 results included a $0.6 million charge related to the termination of the supplemental executive retirement plan (SERP) that was paid out in June 2020.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, noninterest expense increased 0.8% from $22.3 million. Lower employee benefits expense, due to the termination and liquidation of the SERP, was more than offset by increases in salaries, FDIC insurance, and other noninterest expenses. Higher salaries expense was driven by increases in mortgage lender commissions and overtime for mortgage support personnel, as a result of increased residential mortgage origination volume.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $2.28 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $2.28 billion at June 30, 2020 and $2.17 billion at September 30, 2019. The $3.8 million increase in loans from June 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to an $18.1 million increase in construction and land development loans and a $13.0 million increase in multi-family loans being largely offset by a $19.0 million reduction in commercial and industrial loans, a $3.5 million decline in agricultural and farmland loans and a $3.2 million reduction in commercial real estate - owner occupied loans. The $71.1 million decrease in total loans outstanding, net of PPP loans from September 30, 2019 was primarily due to a $65.7 million reduction in participation loan balances.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.02 billion at September 30, 2020 and at June 30, 2020, compared with $2.70 billion at September 30, 2019. Increases in interest-bearing demand and savings balances were substantially offset by declines in noninterest-bearing, money market and time deposit balances in the third quarter.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $15.2 million, or 0.67% of total loans, at September 30, 2020, compared with $14.0 million, or 0.61% of total loans, at June 30, 2020, and $19.1 million, or 0.88% of total loans, at September 30, 2019. The increase in nonperforming loans from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to the movement of one $4.1 million loan to nonaccrual partially offset by reductions from the pay-off or pay-down on three relationships combined with a charge-down of one relationship.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, which was primarily due to adjustments to qualitative factors to reflect changes in the economic environment.

Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2020 were $0.2 million, or 0.04% of average loans on an annualized basis compared to net recoveries of $63 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2020, and net charge-offs of $0.5 million, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2019.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.39% of total loans and 208.14% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2020, compared with 1.31% of total loans and 213.04% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2020.

Capital

At September 30, 2020, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be “well-capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

         
    Well Capitalized
  September 30,  Regulatory
  2020 Requirements
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  16.81 %    10.00 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  13.98 %    8.00 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  12.52 %    6.50 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio  10.04 %    5.00 %
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  10.05 % N/A  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)  9.36 %   N/A  


 

(1)  See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Subordinated Note Issuance

To further enhance the Company’s strong capital and liquidity positions, HBT Financial successfully completed a private placement of $40.0 million 4.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 during the quarter. This issuance of subordinated notes, which qualify as Tier 2 regulatory capital, contributed to an increase in HBT Financial’s total risk based capital ratio, which was 16.81% at September 30, 2020, compared to 15.13% at June 30, 2020, while also significantly bolstering the cash reserves held at the holding company.

Annualization Factor

The method used to calculate annualization factors for interim period ratios has changed from financial information previously presented. The annualization factor is now calculated using the number of days in the year divided by the number of days in the interim period. Previously, annualization factors were calculated as 4 divided by the number of quarters in the interim period, or an annualization factor of 4 for a quarterly period. The change was applied retrospectively to all periods presented and did not have a material impact on the annualized interim ratios.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. The banks provide a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 63 branches. As of September 30, 2020, HBT had total assets of $3.5 billion, total loans of $2.3 billion, and total deposits of $3.0 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back 100 years.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), originated loans and acquired loans and any ratios derived therefrom, efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted net income, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals, future earnings levels, and future loan growth. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to the pandemic on our operations and our customers’ businesses; the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect our capital levels and earnings, impair the ability of our borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values and further increase our allowance for credit losses; our asset quality and any loan charge-offs; changes in interest rates and general economic, business and political conditions in the United States generally or in Illinois in particular, including in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Matthew Keating
HBTIR@hbtbank.com
(310) 622-8230


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Statements of Income

                               
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    September 30, 
       2020        2020        2019        2020        2019  
     
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME   (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Loans, including fees:                              
Taxable   $  25,118     $  25,337     $  29,308     $  77,396     $  89,257  
Federally tax exempt      542        532        684        1,748        2,130  
Securities:                              
Taxable      3,266        3,172        3,572        9,772        11,295  
Federally tax exempt      1,233        1,227        1,395        3,488        4,459  
Interest-bearing deposits in bank      65        79        662        873        1,948  
Other interest and dividend income      14        14        15        42        46  
Total interest and dividend income      30,238        30,361        35,636        93,319        109,135  
                               
INTEREST EXPENSE                              
Deposits      843        1,042        2,000        3,480        6,094  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase      9        11        17        40        48  
Borrowings      1        1        —        2        7  
Subordinated notes      147        —        —        147        —  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts      367        399        478        1,209        1,462  
Total interest expense      1,367        1,453        2,495        4,878        7,611  
Net interest income      28,871        28,908        33,141        88,441        101,524  
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES      2,174        3,573        684        10,102        3,266  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses      26,697        25,335        32,457        78,339        98,258  
                               
NONINTEREST INCOME                              
Card income      2,146        1,998        1,985        5,936        5,813  
Service charges on deposit accounts      1,493        1,133        2,111        4,460        5,805  
Wealth management fees      1,646        1,507        1,676        4,967        4,916  
Mortgage servicing      724        727        795        2,175        2,342  
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment      (268 )      (508 )      (860 )      (2,947 )      (2,982 )
Gains on sale of mortgage loans      3,184        2,135        992        5,855        2,177  
Gains (losses) on securities      (2 )      57        (73 )      3        42  
Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets      27        58        (20 )      120        132  
Gains (losses) on other assets      1        (69 )      (29 )      (71 )      1,244  
Title insurance activity      —        —        —        —        167  
Other noninterest income      1,101        1,022        1,005        2,866        2,759  
Total noninterest income      10,052        8,060        7,582        23,364        22,415  
                               
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                              
Salaries      12,595        12,674        12,303        38,023        36,422  
Employee benefits      1,666        2,455        2,253        6,555        8,220  
Occupancy of bank premises      1,609        1,642        1,785        5,079        5,260  
Furniture and equipment      679        609        545        1,891        2,050  
Data processing      1,583        1,672        1,471        4,841        4,023  
Marketing and customer relations      690        817        801        2,551        2,837  
Amortization of intangible assets      305        305        335        927        1,087  
FDIC insurance      222        218        8        476        435  
Loan collection and servicing      450        494        547        1,292        1,901  
Foreclosed assets      226        88        196        403        525  
Other noninterest expense      2,460        2,525        2,059        7,253        6,316  
Total noninterest expense      22,485        23,499        22,303        69,291        69,076  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE      14,264        9,896        17,736        32,412        51,597  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE      3,701        2,477        299        8,209        819  
NET INCOME   $  10,563     $  7,419     $  17,437     $  24,203     $  50,778  
                               
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC   $  0.38     $  0.27     $  0.97     $  0.88     $  2.82  
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED   $  0.38     $  0.27     $  0.97     $  0.88     $  2.82  
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING      27,457,306        27,457,306        18,027,512        27,457,306        18,027,512  
                               
PRO FORMA C CORP EQUIVALENT INFORMATION                              
Historical income before income tax expense               $  17,736           $  51,597  
Pro forma C Corp equivalent income tax expense                  4,614              13,313  
Pro forma C Corp equivalent net income               $  13,122           $  38,284  
                               
PRO FORMA C CORP EQUIVALENT EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC               $  0.73           $  2.12  
PRO FORMA C CORP EQUIVALENT EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED               $  0.73           $  2.12  
 

 

HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheets

                   
       September 30,    June 30,      September 30, 
       2020       2020       2019 
     
    (dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks   $  22,347     $  21,789     $  19,969  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks      214,377        292,576        134,972  
Cash and cash equivalents      236,724        314,365        154,941  
                   
Interest-bearing time deposits with banks      —        —        248  
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value      814,798        701,353        618,120  
Debt securities held-to-maturity      74,510        73,823        99,861  
Equity securities      4,814        4,815        4,436  
Restricted stock, at cost      2,498        2,498        2,425  
Loans held for sale      23,723        25,934        7,608  
                   
Loans, before allowance for loan losses      2,279,639        2,275,795        2,171,014  
Allowance for loan losses      (31,654 )      (29,723 )      (22,761 )
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses      2,247,985        2,246,072        2,148,253  
                   
Bank premises and equipment, net      53,271        53,883        54,105  
Bank premises held for sale      121        121        121  
Foreclosed assets      3,857        4,450        6,574  
Goodwill      23,620        23,620        23,620  
Core deposit intangible assets, net      3,103        3,408        4,366  
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value      5,571        5,839        7,936  
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries      1,165        1,165        1,165  
Accrued interest receivable      13,820        12,661        14,816  
Other assets      25,643        27,405        18,018  
Total assets   $  3,535,223     $  3,501,412     $  3,166,613  
                   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing   $  850,306     $  856,030     $  649,316  
Interest-bearing      2,166,355        2,159,083        2,054,742  
Total deposits      3,016,661        3,015,113        2,704,058  
                   
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase      45,438        51,354        32,267  
Subordinated notes      39,218        —        —  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts      37,632        37,616        37,566  
Other liabilities      40,980        49,489        43,786  
Total liabilities      3,179,929        3,153,572        2,817,677  
                   
Stockholders' Equity                  
Common stock      275        275        181  
Surplus      190,787        190,687        32,288  
Retained earnings      146,101        139,667        311,055  
Accumulated other comprehensive income      18,131        17,211        8,431  
Less cost of treasury stock held      —        —        (3,019 )
Total stockholders’ equity      355,294        347,840        348,936  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $  3,535,223     $  3,501,412     $  3,166,613  
                   
SHARE INFORMATION                  
Ending number shares of common stock outstanding      27,457,306        27,457,306        18,027,512  
                         

 

HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

                   
       September 30,    June 30,      September 30, 
       2020      2020      2019
     
    (dollars in thousands)
LOANS                  
Commercial and industrial   $  389,231   $  408,230   $  340,650
Agricultural and farmland      235,597      239,101      205,041
Commercial real estate - owner occupied      225,345      228,506      239,805
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied      532,454      535,339      552,262
Multi-family      199,441      186,440      191,646
Construction and land development      265,758      247,640      210,939
One-to-four family residential      308,365      308,133      321,947
Municipal, consumer, and other      123,448      122,406      108,724
Loans, before allowance for loan losses   $  2,279,639   $  2,275,795   $  2,171,014
                   
PPP LOANS (included above)                  
Commercial and industrial   $  168,466   $  166,868   $  —
Agricultural and farmland      4,179      4,027      —
Municipal, consumer, and other      7,095      7,063      —
Total PPP Loans   $  179,740   $  177,958   $  —


                   
    September 30,    June 30,      September 30, 
       2020      2020      2019
     
    (dollars in thousands)
DEPOSITS                  
Noninterest-bearing   $  850,306   $  856,030   $  649,316
Interest-bearing demand      885,719      880,007      800,471
Money market      475,047      480,497      463,444
Savings      497,682      487,761      426,707
Time      307,907      310,818      364,120
Total deposits   $  3,016,661   $  3,015,113   $  2,704,058
 

 

HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

                                                   
    Three Months Ended  
    September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019  
       Average                      Average                      Average                  
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost *   Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost *   Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost *  
       
    (dollars in thousands)  
ASSETS                                                  
Loans   $  2,277,826     $  25,660    4.48 %   $  2,265,032     $  25,869    4.59 %   $  2,191,230     $  29,992    5.43 %
Securities      831,120        4,499    2.15      721,817        4,399    2.45      745,532        4,967    2.64  
Deposits with banks      274,022        65    0.09      326,216        79    0.10      136,635        662    1.93  
Other      2,498        14    2.29      2,496        14    2.21      2,425        15    2.35  
Total interest-earning assets      3,385,466     $  30,238    3.55 %      3,315,561     $  30,361    3.68 %      3,075,822     $  35,636    4.60 %
Allowance for loan losses      (30,221 )                (26,125 )                (22,326 )            
Noninterest-earning assets      157,446                  163,713                  149,146              
Total assets   $  3,512,691               $  3,453,149               $  3,202,642              
                                                   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                                  
Liabilities                                                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                                                  
Interest-bearing demand   $  888,941     $  123    0.05 %   $  860,131     $  162    0.08 %   $  812,526     $  347    0.17 %
Money market      479,314        96    0.08      477,441        118    0.10      468,139        497    0.42  
Savings      493,278        37    0.03      474,609        50    0.04      428,447        70    0.06  
Time      306,154        587    0.76      317,965        712    0.90      383,070        1,086    1.12  
Total interest-bearing deposits      2,167,687        843    0.15      2,130,146        1,042    0.20      2,092,182        2,000    0.38  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase      51,686        9    0.06      53,867        11    0.08      35,757        17    0.18  
Borrowings      1,196        1    0.47      2,582        1    0.03      33        —    2.40  
Subordinated notes      11,976        147    4.87      —        —    —      —        —    —  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts      37,621        367    3.89      37,605        399    4.26      37,561        478    5.05  
Total interest-bearing liabilities      2,270,166     $  1,367    0.24 %      2,224,200     $  1,453    0.26 %      2,165,533     $  2,495    0.46 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits      846,808                   824,232                    651,085                
Noninterest-bearing liabilities      40,421                   58,177                    37,274                
Total liabilities      3,157,395                   3,106,609                    2,853,892                
Stockholders' Equity      355,296                   346,540                    348,750                
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $  3,512,691                $  3,453,149                 $  3,202,642                
                                                   
Net interest income/Net interest margin (3)         $  28,871    3.39 %         $  28,908    3.51 %         $  33,141    4.27 %  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)            495    0.06            483    0.06            559    0.08  
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (2)         $  29,366    3.45 %         $  29,391    3.57 %         $  33,700    4.35 %  
Net interest rate spread (4)                3.31 %                  3.42 %                  4.14 %  
Net interest-earning assets (5)   $  1,115,300                $  1,091,361                 $  910,289                
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities      1.49                   1.49                    1.42                
Cost of total deposits                0.11 %                  0.14 %                  0.29 %  


 

*  Annualized measure.
(1)  See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2)  On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3)  Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4)  Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

                                   
    Nine Months Ended  
    September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019  
       Average                    Average                
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost *   Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost *  
     
    (dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                                  
Loans   $  2,228,145     $  79,144    4.74 %   $  2,184,263     $  91,387    5.59 %
Securities      740,834        13,260    2.39      779,375        15,754    2.70  
Deposits with banks      283,730        873    0.41      131,209        1,948    1.99  
Other      2,473        42    2.29      2,527        46    2.42  
Total interest-earning assets      3,255,182     $  93,319    3.83 %      3,097,374     $  109,135    4.71 %
Allowance for loan losses      (26,288 )                 (21,346 )              
Noninterest-earning assets      156,121                   147,972                
Total assets   $  3,385,015                $  3,224,000                
                                   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                        
Liabilities                                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                                        
Interest-bearing demand   $  853,775     $  536    0.08 %   $  821,848     $  1,175    0.19 %
Money market      473,647        608    0.17      455,469        1,356    0.40  
Savings      467,482        157    0.04      428,865        207    0.06  
Time      321,905        2,179    0.90      408,972        3,356    1.10  
Total interest-bearing deposits      2,116,809        3,480    0.22      2,115,154        6,094    0.39  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase      49,183        40    0.11      39,542        48    0.16  
Borrowings      1,333        2    0.19      378        7    2.61  
Subordinated notes      4,021        147    4.87      —        —    —  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts      37,605        1,209    4.30      37,544        1,462    5.21  
Total interest-bearing liabilities      2,208,951     $  4,878    0.29 %      2,192,618     $  7,611    0.46 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits      780,826                   654,818                
Noninterest-bearing liabilities      47,426                   31,720                
Total liabilities      3,037,203                   2,879,156                
Stockholders' Equity      347,812                   344,844                
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $  3,385,015                   3,224,000                
                                   
Net interest income/Net interest margin (3)         $  88,441    3.63 %         $  101,524    4.38 %  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)            1,441    0.06            1,775    0.08  
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (2)         $  89,882    3.69 %         $  103,299    4.46 %  
Net interest rate spread (4)                3.54 %                  4.25 %
Net interest-earning assets (5)   $  1,046,231                $  904,756                
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities      1.47                   1.41                
Cost of  total deposits                0.16 %                  0.29 %  


 

*  Annualized measure.
(1)  See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2)  On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3)  Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4)  Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

                     
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,   
       2020      2020      2019  
       
    (dollars in thousands)  
NONPERFORMING ASSETS                    
Nonaccrual   $  15,191   $  13,945   $  18,977  
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1)      17      7      95  
Total nonperforming loans      15,208      13,952      19,072  
Foreclosed assets      3,857      4,450      6,574  
Total nonperforming assets   $  19,065   $  18,402   $  25,646  
                     
NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Originated) (2)                       
Nonaccrual   $  10,179   $  9,059   $  11,268  
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing      17      7      95  
Total nonperforming loans (originated)      10,196      9,066      11,363  
Foreclosed assets      939      1,092      1,048  
Total nonperforming (originated)   $  11,135   $  10,158   $  12,411  
                     
NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Acquired) (2)                       
Nonaccrual   $  5,012   $  4,886   $  7,709  
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1)      —      —      —  
Total nonperforming loans (acquired)      5,012      4,886      7,709  
Foreclosed assets      2,918      3,358      5,526  
Total nonperforming assets (acquired)   $  7,930   $  8,244   $  13,235  
                     
Allowance for loan losses   $  31,654   $  29,723   $  22,761  
                     
Loans, before allowance for loan losses   $  2,279,639   $  2,275,795   $  2,171,014  
Loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (2)      2,148,074      2,132,189      1,987,265  
Loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (2)      131,565      143,606      183,749  
                     
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS                       
Allowance for loan losses to loans, before allowance for loan losses      1.39 %      1.31 %      1.05 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans      208.14      213.04      119.34  
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses      0.67      0.61      0.88  
Nonperforming assets to total assets      0.54      0.53      0.81  
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets      0.83      0.81      1.18  
                     
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Originated) (2)                       
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses      0.47 %      0.43 %      0.57 %
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets      0.52      0.48      0.62  
                     
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Acquired) (2)                       
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses      3.81 %      3.40 %      4.20 %
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets      5.90      5.61      6.99  


 

(1)  Excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days, still accruing totaling $30 thousand, $0.1 million, and $0.7 million as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively.
(2)  Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) and nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by Heartland Bank and Trust Company or State Bank of Lincoln. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    September 30,   
       2020       2020
      2019       2020
      2019   
       
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES   (dollars in thousands)  
Beginning balance   $  29,723     $  26,087     $  22,542     $  22,299     $  20,509    
Provision      2,174        3,573        684        10,102        3,266    
Charge-offs      (1,078 )      (160 )      (937 )      (2,459 )      (2,436 )  
Recoveries      835        223        472        1,712        1,422    
Ending balance   $  31,654     $  29,723     $  22,761     $  31,654     $  22,761    
                                 
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   $  243     $  (63 )   $  465     $  747     $  1,014    
Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (originated) (1)      (20 )      3        224        155        182    
Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (acquired) (1)      263        (66 )      241        592        832    
                                 
Average loans, before allowance for loan losses   $  2,277,826     $  2,265,032     $  2,191,230     $  2,228,145     $  2,184,263    
Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (1)      2,140,376        2,117,131        2,001,803        2,080,668        1,979,383    
Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (1)      137,450        147,901        189,427        147,477        204,880    
                                 
Net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses *      0.04   %    (0.01 ) %    0.08   %    0.04   %    0.06   %
Net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) * (1)      —        —        0.04        0.01        0.01    
Net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) * (1)      0.76        (0.18 )      0.50        0.54        0.54    


 

*  Annualized measure.
(1)  Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as net charge-offs (originated and acquired), average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired), and net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by Heartland Bank and Trust Company or State Bank of Lincoln. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

                                 
    As of or for the Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    September 30,   
       2020      2020      2019      2020      2019  
       
    (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
EARNINGS AND PER SHARE INFORMATION                                
Net income   $  10,563   $  7,419   $  17,437   $  24,203   $  50,778  
Earnings per share - Basic      0.38      0.27      0.97      0.88      2.82  
Earnings per share - Diluted      0.38      0.27      0.97      0.88      2.82  
                                 
C Corp equivalent net income (1)     N/A     N/A   $  13,122     N/A   $  38,284  
C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Basic (1)     N/A     N/A      0.73     N/A      2.12  
C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Diluted (1)     N/A     N/A      0.73     N/A      2.12  
                                 
Book value per share   $  12.94   $  12.67   $  19.36              
                                 
Ending number shares of common stock outstanding      27,457,306      27,457,306      18,027,512              
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding      27,457,306      27,457,306      18,027,512      27,457,306      18,027,512  
                                 
SUMMARY RATIOS                                
Net interest margin *      3.39 %    3.51 %    4.27 %    3.63 %    4.38 %
Efficiency ratio      56.98      62.74      53.94      61.15      54.86  
Loan to deposit ratio      75.57      75.48      80.29              
                                 
Return on average assets *      1.20 %    0.86 %    2.16 %    0.96 %    2.11 %
Return on average stockholders' equity *      11.83      8.61      19.84      9.30      19.69  
                                 
C Corp equivalent return on average assets * (1)     N/A     N/A      1.63 %   N/A      1.59 %
C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity * (1)     N/A     N/A      14.93     N/A      14.84  
                                 
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES                                
Adjusted net income (2)   $  10,755   $  8,218   $  14,343   $  27,352   $  43,010  
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic (2)      0.39      0.30      0.80      0.99      2.39  
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted (2)      0.39      0.30      0.80      0.99      2.39  
                                 
Tangible book value per share (2)   $  11.97   $  11.68   $  17.80              
                                 
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (2)      3.45 %    3.57 %    4.35 %    3.69 %    4.46 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (2)      56.27      61.93      53.21      60.37      54.08  
                                 
Adjusted return on average assets * (2)      1.22 %    0.96 %    1.78 %    1.08 %    1.78 %
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (2)      12.04      9.54      16.32      10.50      16.68  
                                 
Return on average tangible common equity * (2)      12.80 %    9.34 %    21.58 %    10.08 %    21.46 %
C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity * (1) (2)     N/A     N/A      16.24     N/A      16.18  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (2)      13.03      10.35      17.75      11.40      18.18  


 

*  Annualized measure.
(1)  Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent income tax expense for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019.
(2)  See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.
N/A  Not applicable.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    September 30,   
       2020      2020      2019       2020      2019   
       
    (dollars in thousands)  
Net income   $  10,563     $  7,419     $  17,437     $  24,203     $  50,778    
C Corp equivalent adjustment (2)      —        —        (4,315 )      —        (12,494 )  
C Corp equivalent net income (2)      10,563        7,419        13,122        24,203        38,284    
Adjustments:                                
Net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, including gains on sale (1)      —        —        (3 )      —        533    
Charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans      —        (609 )      (845 )      (1,457 )      (4,161 )  
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment      (268 )      (508 )      (860 )      (2,947 )      (2,982 )  
Total adjustments      (268 )      (1,117 )      (1,708 )      (4,404 )      (6,610 )  
Tax effect of adjustments      76        318        487        1,255        1,884    
Less adjustments after tax effect      (192 )      (799 )      (1,221 )      (3,149 )      (4,726 )  
Adjusted net income   $  10,755     $  8,218     $  14,343     $  27,352     $  43,010    
                                 
Average assets   $  3,512,691     $  3,453,149     $  3,202,642     $  3,385,015     $  3,224,000    
                                 
Return on average assets *     1.20   %   0.86   %   2.16   %   0.96       2.11   %
C Corp equivalent return on average assets * (2)     N/A       N/A       1.63       N/A       1.59    
Adjusted return on average assets *     1.22       0.96       1.78       1.08       1.78    


 

*  Annualized measure.
(1)  Closed or sold operations include HB Credit Company, HBT Insurance, and First Community Title Services, Inc.
(2)  Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent income tax expense for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019.
N/A  Not applicable.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Earnings Per Share

                               
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    September 30, 
       2020
      2020
      2019      2020
      2019
     
    (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Numerator:                              
Net income   $  10,563     $  7,419     $  17,437   $  24,203     $  50,778
Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock units (1)      (28 )      (19 )      —      (62 )      —
Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted   $  10,535     $  7,400     $  17,437   $  24,141     $  50,778
                               
C Corp equivalent net income (3)     N/A       N/A     $  13,122     N/A     $  38,284
Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock units (1) (3)     N/A       N/A        —     N/A        —
Numerator for C Corp equivalent earnings per share - basic and diluted (3)     N/A       N/A     $  13,122     N/A     $  38,284
                               
Adjusted net income   $  10,755     $  8,218     $  14,343   $  27,352     $  43,010
Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock units (1)      (28 )      (22 )      —      (69 )      —
Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted   $  10,727     $  8,196     $  14,343   $  27,283     $  43,010
                               
Denominator:                              
Weighted average common shares outstanding      27,457,306        27,457,306        18,027,512      27,457,306        18,027,512
Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units (2)      —        —        —      —        —
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares      27,457,306        27,457,306        18,027,512      27,457,306        18,027,512
                               
Earnings per share - Basic   $  0.38     $  0.27     $  0.97   $  0.88     $  2.82
Earnings per share - Diluted   $  0.38     $  0.27     $  0.97   $  0.88     $  2.82
                               
C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Basic (3)     N/A       N/A     $  0.73     N/A     $  2.12
C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Diluted (3)     N/A       N/A     $  0.73     N/A     $  2.12
                                 
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic   $  0.39     $  0.30     $  0.80   $  0.99     $  2.39
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted   $  0.39     $  0.30     $  0.80   $  0.99     $  2.39
 

(1)  The Company has granted restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents. Such restricted stock units are considered participating securities. As such, we have included these restricted stock units in the calculation of basic earnings per share and calculate basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.
(2)  Restricted stock units were anti-dilutive and excluded from the calculation of common stock equivalents during the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 and during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. There were no restricted stock units outstanding during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.
(3)  Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent income tax expense for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019.
N/A  Not applicable.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis)

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    September 30,   
       2020      2020      2019      2020      2019  
       
    (dollars in thousands)  
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)                                
Net interest income   $  28,871   $  28,908   $  33,141   $  88,441   $  101,524  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)      495      483      559      1,441      1,775  
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1)   $  29,366   $  29,391   $  33,700   $  89,882   $  103,299  
                                 
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)                                
Net interest margin *      3.39 %    3.51 %    4.27 %    3.63 %    4.38 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1)      0.06      0.06      0.08      0.06      0.08  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1)      3.45 %    3.57 %    4.35 %    3.69 %    4.46 %
                                 
Average interest-earning assets   $  3,385,466   $  3,315,561   $  3,075,822   $  3,255,182   $  3,097,374  


 

*  Annualized measure.
(1)  On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis)

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    September 30,   
       2020      2020      2019      2020      2019  
       
    (dollars in thousands)  
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis)                                                                                                           
Total noninterest expense   $  22,485   $  23,499   $  22,303   $  69,291   $  69,076  
Less: amortization of intangible assets      305      305      335      927      1,087  
Adjusted noninterest expense   $  22,180   $  23,194   $  21,968   $  68,364   $  67,989  
                                 
Net interest income   $  28,871   $  28,908   $  33,141   $  88,441   $  101,524  
Total noninterest income      10,052      8,060      7,582      23,364      22,415  
Operating revenue      38,923      36,968      40,723      111,805      123,939  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)      495      483      559      1,441      1,775  
Operating revenue (tax equivalent basis) (1)   $  39,418   $  37,451   $  41,282   $  113,246   $  125,714  
                                 
Efficiency ratio      56.98 %    62.74 %    53.94 %    61.15 %    54.86 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1)      56.27      61.93      53.21      60.37      54.08  


 

(1)  On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share

                     
       September 30,    June 30,      September 30,   
       2020      2020      2019  
       
    (dollars in thousands)  
Tangible Common Equity                    
Total stockholders' equity   $  355,294   $  347,840   $  348,936  
Less: Goodwill      23,620      23,620      23,620  
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net      3,103      3,408      4,366  
Tangible common equity   $  328,571   $  320,812   $  320,950  
                     
Tangible assets                    
Total assets   $  3,535,223   $  3,501,412   $  3,166,613  
Less: Goodwill      23,620      23,620      23,620  
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net      3,103      3,408      4,366  
Tangible assets   $  3,508,500   $  3,474,384   $  3,138,627  
                     
Total stockholders' equity to total assets      10.05 %    9.93 %    11.02 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets      9.36      9.23      10.23  
                     
Ending number shares of common stock outstanding      27,457,306      27,457,306      18,027,512  
                     
Book value per share   $  12.94   $  12.67   $  19.36  
Tangible book value per share      11.97      11.68      17.80  
                     

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    September 30,   
       2020      2020      2019      2020      2019  
       
    (dollars in thousands)  
Average Tangible Common Equity                                
Total stockholders' equity   $  355,296   $  346,540   $  348,750   $  347,812   $  344,844  
Less: Goodwill      23,620      23,620      23,620      23,620      23,620  
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net      3,284      3,589      4,561      3,589      4,924  
Average tangible common equity   $  328,392   $  319,331   $  320,569   $  320,603   $  316,300  
                                 
Net income   $  10,563   $  7,419   $  17,437   $  24,203   $  50,778  
C Corp equivalent net income (1)     N/A     N/A      13,122     N/A      38,284  
Adjusted net income      10,755      8,218      14,343      27,352      43,010  
                                 
Return on average stockholders' equity *      11.83 %    8.61 %    19.84 %    9.30 %    19.69 %
C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity * (1)     N/A     N/A      14.93     N/A      14.84  
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *      12.04      9.54      16.32      10.50      16.68  
                                 
Return on average tangible common equity *      12.80 %    9.34 %    21.58 %    10.08 %    21.46 %
C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity * (1)     N/A     N/A      16.24     N/A      16.18  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *      13.03      10.35      17.75      11.40      18.18  


 

*  Annualized measure.
(1)  Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent income tax expense for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019.
N/A  Not applicable.

HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

