Dutch Love Cannabis Opens Two New Toronto Stores and Partners with Cannabis Amnesty

Nearly doubling its retail presence in Canada’s largest city, Dutch Love Cannabis turns attention to social impact and diversifying product variety

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dutch Love Cannabis ("Dutch Love") today announced the opening of two additional retail locations in the Greater Toronto Area. Operating in accordance with the province's COVID-19 health guidelines, the company's new Danforth Village location (2480 Gerrard St. E) and Theatre District location (130 John St.) are now open to the public for business. Dutch Love currently operates 10 retail cannabis stores in Ontario, including five in Toronto.



“We’ve enjoyed having front row seats to Canada’s ever-changing cannabis industry since it was federally legalized two years ago and feel optimistic about government regulations evolving to better support independent retailers like Dutch Love,” said Harrison Stoker, Vice President at Donnelly Group. “This week’s two new store openings give Ontario customers better access to Dutch Love and the cannabis retail experience we’ve curated since entering the market in 2019. This, paired with the Ontario Cannabis Store’s recent move to open a second distribution centre, unlocks our ability to deliver the products our communities want most. We’ve all come a long way in two years and are enthusiastic about what’s to come for Canada’s cannabis industry and community.”

Since launching in Ontario in 2019, Dutch Love has made every available effort to curate its product assortment to match each neighborhood's customer preference. Flower and pre-rolls combined currently account for 75% of product sales in Ontario, with 5% generated from edibles and beverage products following the rollout of Cannabis 2.0 earlier this year. Following the addition of a secondary OCS distribution centre, granting retailers increased access to cannabis 2.0 products, Dutch Love anticipates sales in this category to nearly double.



Dutch Love’s 2,700 square-foot location in Danforth Village and 1,100 square-foot Theatre District store will each participate in the brand’s new Good Neighbour Program. An extension of Donnelly Group’s charitable arm, the Donnelly Fund, each new Dutch Love store will partner with a community social program to raise awareness and funds, donating 10% of proceeds earned in its opening month. Dutch Love’s newest locations have partnered with Cannabis Amnesty as a tribute to legalization and the real work ahead for Canada in its commitment to providing justice, fairness and equality for all.

In the coming weeks, both stores will host official grand opening celebrations, giving back and giving thanks to their new neighbours and communities.

About Dutch Love Cannabis

Dutch Love Cannabis, formerly Hobo Cannabis Company, is a Donnelly Group venture and Canadian collection of 17 privately-owned retail cannabis stores with locations in B.C., Ontario, and Alberta. Named in testament to Amsterdam in the Netherlands, a well known (decriminalized) destination for cannabis tourism and leader in destigmatized cannabis use, Dutch Love Cannabis is committed to delivering a best-in-class cannabis buying experience that is disarming, compassionate and human while employing a contemporary aesthetic rooted in simple, functional design that features a well-considered product range and frictionless technology.

Dutch Love Cannabis offers consumers a selection of five cannabis intents: Move (THC dominant), Lift (THC leaning), Balance (equal parts THC to CBD), Calm (CBD dominant), and Rest (THC dominant). For more information, visit https://dutch.love .