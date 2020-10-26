DAV teams up with Patriot Boot Camp to support military and veteran tech entrepreneurs

/EIN News/ -- COLD SPRING, KY., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans), an organization that helps over one million veterans each year, is pleased to announce that it is the presenting sponsor of Patriot Boot Camp’s 2020 virtual event, which will take place Oct. 28-29.

Founded in 2012, the non-profit Patriot Boot Camp is a rigorous entrepreneurship program that provides training, mentorship and a robust community of experts exclusively to military members, veterans and their spouses at no cost. Twice per year, a cohort of 50 tech entrepreneurs are selected to attend the intensive multi-day boot camp, which is modeled after the Techstars Accelerator program.

This year’s all-virtual event features several workshops offering education and networking for attendees to build, launch, innovate and scale their technology-focused businesses.

“Entrepreneurship is a natural fit for military members and veterans, who are extremely familiar with thriving under pressure, focusing on their mission and driving success,” said DAV National Adjutant Marc Burgess. “DAV is proud to be the presenting sponsor of Patriot Boot Camp, an organization that connects budding veteran entrepreneurs with the right support and opportunities to live their dreams.”

“We are thrilled to launch our first virtual Patriot Boot Camp program with DAV to combine their expertise of veteran benefits and our experience with scaling startups,” said Patriot Boot Camp CEO Jen Pilcher. “We’re eager to work together to create this generation's greatest military community of entrepreneurs."

Since 2012, Patriot Boot Camp has hosted 12 programs in 12 U.S. cities, supporting more than 950 military, military spouse and veteran entrepreneur alumni worldwide, more than two-thirds of whom are veterans with a service-connected disability.

About DAV:

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than 1 million veteran members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

About Patriot Boot Camp:

Patriot Boot Camp (PBC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to equip active duty military members, veterans and their spouses with the education, resources and community needed to be successful technology entrepreneurs. The objective of PBC’s three-day program is to provide military members, veterans and military spouses with access to mentors and training to help them innovate and build the next generation of high-growth, scalable and impactful companies. PBC leverages a nationwide network of business and startup community thought leaders to more effectively guide entrepreneurs in bridging the gap between military service and entrepreneurial life. http://patriotbootcamp.org.

