Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 317 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,763 in the last 365 days.

Six foreign TV dramas to watch this season on Ultra Luna

Ultra Luna premieres six international drama TV series to watch this season from Chile, Colombia, Spain, and Turkey.

/EIN News/ -- West Palm Beach, Florida, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Luna, the HD entertainment channel that features the most popular and captivating series, narconovelas, and telenovelas catering to the Latina audience, presents six international drama TV series to watch this season from Chile, Colombia,  Spain, and Turkey.

Casa de Muñecos is a Chilean telenovela which revolves around the Falco sisters, who will discover why their mother abandoned their father after more than 50 years of marriage.  

Desaparecida is a Turkish drama series about how a happy family celebration turns into a complete nightmare when the only daughter of the clan suddenly vanished.

Laura, una vida Extraordinaria is a Colombian drama series about a woman’s decision 150 years ago to defend, help, make miracles, and cure the less fortunate of her town.

Juegos de Poder is a Chilean telenovela about how a prominent politician will do everything in his power to protect his son from charges against him as suspect of a crime.

Olmos y Robles, Una Pareja De Ley is a Spaniard series focuses on two civil guards who come from different backgrounds and work together solving relevant crimes.

Ultra Luna is owned and operated by Olympusat, and it’s currently available on Hotwire Communications, Charter Spectrum, and FiOS by Verizon.

For more information on Ultra Luna’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit HD Spanish-language Suite at olympusat.com and Ultra Luna Blog

Attachments 

Jesús Piñango
Ultra Luna
5612495228
jesus@olympusat.com

You just read:

Six foreign TV dramas to watch this season on Ultra Luna

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.