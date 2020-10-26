Elastomeric Foam Market to Reach USD 4,462.1 Million by 2027; Increasing Applications across Diverse Industry Verticals will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Top players profiled in the elastomeric foam market are Armacell International SA (Munstar, Germany), Hira Industries (Dubai, UAE), Zotefoams PLC (London, UK), L’Isolante K-Flex S.P.A (Roncello, Italy), Kaimann Insulation (NRW, Germany), Huamei Energy-saving Technology Group Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China), Aeroflex USA, Inc. (Tennessee, U.S.), NMC Insulation (Eynatten, UK), Rubberlite. Inc. (Huntington, U.S.), Kingswell World Industries (Langfang, China), and other key players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global elastomeric foam market size is projected to reach USD 4,462.1 million by the end of 2027. The presence of several large-scale companies will contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Elastomeric Foam Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Function (Thermal Insulation, Acoustic Insulation), By Type (EPDM, Nitrile Rubber (NBR), Others), By Application (HVAC, Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market was worth USD 2,648.6 million in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Elastomeric foam is widely used in the electronics and electrical industry for a wide range of applications among which insulations stand out as primary use. The product possesses the properties of rubber on the physical front, including ‘flexibility’ and ‘elasticity’. These properties make it suitable for specific or customized applications wherein a large distance of wire is to be insulated without the luxury of a straight line. The massive investments in the research and development of efficient products will have a massive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The presence of several large-scale companies will subsequently emerge in favor of growth of the overall market in the foreseeable future. The increasing investments in product R&D have enabled a wider application scope and subsequently cater to consumer-specific applications, thus creating a massive growth platform for companies in this sector.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/elastomeric-foam-market-104004





Lack of Raw Material Supply during the Covid-19 Pandemic has Affected Production

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a massive impact on several economies across the globe. Due to the rapid spread of the disease, several countries are looking to implement strict measures to control the spread of the disease. The efforts taken to curb the spread of the disease have limited the growth of businesses across the world. Due to practices such as social distancing and lockdowns, there has been a massive shortage of raw materials and resources across the globe. This has affected the production of elastomeric foam across the world. However, the efforts taken to resume industrial operations will bring relief to the companies in this sector.





Increasing Number of Product Innovations will Contribute to Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product innovations has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. The rising innovations are attributable to the increasing R&D investments and evidently, the increasing global demand for the product has had a direct impact on this. In February 2020, Zotefoams announced the launch of a new line-up of supreme closed-cell foams. The company introduced the new Zotek, Zotek N, and Zotek T products in its range of elastomeric foams. Given the increasing product demand, the company will look to enhance its global presence and subsequently establish a wider customer base. The increasing number of such product innovations will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the forthcoming years.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/elastomeric-foam-market-104004





Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Product Use in HVAC Systems to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among all regions, the elastomeric foam market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing use of elastomeric foams in HVAC systems has created a massive platform for growth for the companies operating in the market. The presence of large scale manufacturers has enabled a wider product adoption, especially in densely populated countries such as India and China. As of 2019, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 1000.9 million and this value is projected to rise at considerable pace in the coming years. Besides Asia Pacific, the market in North America will rise at a considerable pace driven by the increasing product use in the building and construction industry across this region.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Elastomeric Foam Market are:

Armacell International SA (Munstar, Germany)

Hira Industries (Dubai, UAE)

Zotefoams PLC (London, UK)

L’Isolante K-Flex S.P.A (Roncello, Italy)

Kaimann Insulation (NRW, Germany)

Huamei Energy-saving Technology Group Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China)

Aeroflex USA, Inc. (Tennessee, U.S.)

NMC Insulation (Eynatten, UK)

Rubberlite. Inc. (Huntington, U.S.)

Kingswell World Industries (Langfang, China)

Other Key Players





Industry Developments:

October 2019 - Zotefoams introduced a new, innovative and unique range of cellular materials at K 2019. The company will display the recent innovations in the premium and high-performance range of products under the brand name Zotek and Azote.





Order Complete Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104004





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Collaboration, New Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Elastomeric Foam Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Function (Value) Thermal Insulation Acoustic Insulation By Type (Value) EPDM Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Others By Application (Value) HVAC Automotive & Transportation Electrical & Electronics Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!







Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/elastomeric-foam-market-104004





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Tank Insulation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (PU & PIR, Rockwool, Fiberglass, Elastomeric foam, Cellular Glass), By Type (Storage Tank Insulation, Transportation Tank Insulation), By End-Use Industries (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Energy & PowerOthers) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Polymer Foam Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Polyurethane (PU), Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Others), By Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Furniture, Appliances, Apparel and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Elastomers Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Nature (Thermoset, Thermoplastic), By Type (General Purpose, Specialty Elastomers, Thermoplastic Elastomer), By Application (Automotive, Adhesives & coatings, Consumer Goods, Sports & leisure, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Rubber Foam Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Rigidity (Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam), By Foam Type (Polyurethane Foam, Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam, Neoprene Foam, Silicone Foam, Polyvinyl Chloride – Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (PVC – NBR blend) Foam, Others), By Application (Household Furnishing, Construction, Automotive) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: