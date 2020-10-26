Anticoagulants Market is Estimated to Experience a Notable Rise in the Span of Coming Years
Increase in prevalence of DVT, PE, and cardiac disease across the world plays a major role in the growth of the anticoagulant drugs market.
Rise in prevalence of atrial fibrillation, stroke, and venous thromboembolism along with increase in obese population drive the global anticoagulants market”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND
The report on the global Anticoagulants market highlights that the market is expected to reach $24,265 million by 2017, from $43,427 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers the current market size and forecasts along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help market players, stakeholders, startups, and investors to determine the current scenario and take further steps for the future. Drivers and opportunities for highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments would help in tapping into specific segment to achieve growth. Moreover, regional analysis would assist in expansion strategies for the market players and startups.
The Covid-19 outbreak has severely affected every sector across the world. The patient numbers have been increasing every day and the majority of the countries are in complete lockdown. This has affected the supply chain and overall business operations. International trading has taken a significant downfall and has created uncertainty in the stock market. These factors have affected the Anticoagulants drugs market.
The Anticoagulants report offers an in-depth analysis of the Covid-19 impact on various market segments and countries. Moreover, the report offers major market trends and forecasts, considering the Covid-19 situation.
Rise in prevalence of atrial fibrillation, stroke, and venous thromboembolism along with increase in obese population drive the global anticoagulants market. However, less demand from underdeveloped countries and expensive cost of NOACs restrain the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging economies and rise in healthcare expenditure across the globe present new opportunities in coming years.
Based on the drug class, the NOACs segment held more than half of the total share of the global anticoagulants market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025. The report also analyzes segments including heparins & LMWH, vitamin K antagonists, and others.
Based on route of administration, the oral anticoagulants segment accounted for the highest share in 2018, holding nearly two-thirds of the total share of the global anticoagulants market. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2025. The report also discusses the injectable anticoagulants segment.
Based on application, the atrial fibrillation & heart attack segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share of the global market, and will maintain its dominant position by 2025. However, the deep vein thrombosis (DVT) segment is expected to maintain the largest growth rate with a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
Geographically, North America contributed to nearly half of the total share of the global anticoagulants market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position on the basis of revenue during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2026.
The Major Key Players Are:
Aspen Holdings, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), GlaxoSmithKline plc., Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., and Sanofi S.A.
