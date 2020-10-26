Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net income for the quarter was $2.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share



Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.94% compared to 3.66% in the prior quarter

Total loans were $1.0 billion up 2% for the quarter

Allowance for loan losses (“ALL”) to total loans of 1.22%

No doubtful credits or charge offs in the quarter and no loan delinquencies at end of quarter

Non-performing assets represent 0.14% of total assets

COVID-19 loan deferrals declined to $34.4 million, or 3% of total loans from $97.5 million the prior quarter

Total deposits were $1.0 billion down 1% for the quarter and up 25% year-over-year

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 4% during the quarter and represent 46% of total deposits

Cost of deposits were 0.27% in the third quarter, compared with 0.51% in the prior quarter

Non-interest expense declined 5%, compared to the second quarter

The Bank remains concerned about the safety and prosperity of our employees and clients during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and during the quarter resumed normal branch hours at most of our locations. The Bank has $154.2 million in SBA PPP loans outstanding and worked with clients during the quarter to submit applications to the SBA for loan forgiveness. By the end of the quarter 206 loans representing $99.8 million in loan balances and $3.2 million in potential loan fees had been submitted to the SBA.

As of September 2020, the number of COVID-19 related loan deferrals decreased to 16 loans totaling $34.4 million or 3% of total loans from 56 loans and $97.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The Bank had no past due loans at the end of the quarter and two loans totaling $1.7 million on non-accrual. Criticized assets were $4.9 million, consisting of 5 relationships all related to the impacts of COVID-19. Classified assets increased $3.6 million to $7.7 million at quarter end, of which the largest loan was a well secured $3.5 million credit. There were no doubtful credits or charge offs in the quarter.

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $1.6 million to $12.7 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.22% of total loans outstanding, including PPP loans, compared to $11.1 million or 1.08% at the second quarter of 2020 and $7.9 million or 0.96% at the third quarter of 2019. The increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses was primarily due to qualitative factors related to the general economic outlook in the markets we serve and the potential impact on the loan portfolio resulting from economic uncertainties related to COVID-19. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the coverage ratio on the loan portfolio increased to 1.43%.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “The Team continues to focus on the safety and prosperity of our clients and the communities we serve through our Relationship based business model. We are pleased with the continued progress we are making in increasing our operating leverage, reducing expenses, protecting our net interest margin and growing the Bank in a safe and sound manner. The third quarter included higher gain on sale from loans generated by our SBA Team and a significant reduction in deposit and funding costs.”

The Company reported net income of $2.5 million or $0.45 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared with net income of $2.1 million or $0.37 per diluted share in the second quarter and a loss of $5 million or $0.89 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net interest income was $12.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, representing an $877 thousand or 7.50%, increase compared to the second quarter of 2020 and a $1.5 million or 13.9% increase, compared to the same period in 2019. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.94% compared with 3.66% for the second quarter of 2020 and 4.67% for the same period in 2019. The increase in the net interest margin for the quarter was attributable to lower funding costs as a result of proactive repositioning and repricing of the deposit portfolio. The yield on earning assets for the third quarter of 2020 was 4.37% compared with 4.29% in the second quarter and 5.63% for the same period in 2019. The yield on loans for the quarter decreased to 5.21% compared to 5.30% in the second quarter of this year and decreased from 6.07% in the third quarter of 2019. The cost of total funding sources was 0.47% for the quarter compared with 0.69% in the second quarter and 1.04% for the same period in 2019.

Non-interest income was $936 thousand for the third quarter of 2020, representing a $442 thousand or 32% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2020 and a $352 thousand or 60% increase compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease in non-interest income for the quarter is due to $751 thousand in security gains recorded in the second quarter partially offset by a $344 thousand increase in revenues from SBA loan sales. The increase in non-interest income compared to a year ago is primarily due to $391 thousand in additional gains from the sale of SBA loans partially offset by $125 thousand in securities gains recorded in the third quarter of 2019. SBA loan sales for the third quarter were $6.2 million with a 13.8% trade premium compared with $3.4 million with a 10.4% trade premium in the second quarter of 2020 and $4.4 million with a 10.5% trade premium in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-interest expense was $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 representing a $474 thousand decrease, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2020 and a $699 thousand, or 8% decrease, compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease in second quarter expenses was primarily due to decreases in salaries and benefits and professional fees. The decrease compared to the first quarter of 2019 was due to decreases in salaries and benefits and professional services partially offset by an increase in other expense.

The Company reported total assets of $1.2 billion at September 30, 2020, representing a decrease of $29.8 million or 2% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of $244 million or 24% compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease in assets was largely due to repaying term FHLB advances offset by a $16.2 million, or 2% increase in loans, from the second quarter to $1.0 billion at September 30, 2020 and increased $221.8 million, or 27%, from the third quarter of 2019. Substantially all of the loan growth for the quarter was related to real estate loans.

“The Company continues to perform strongly. During the quarter, the CEO transition announced in January was completed. Rick Sowers is now President and CEO of both PBAM and CalPrivate Bank. We again thank Tom Wornham for leading the organization to where we are today,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of PBAM and the Bank. “The third quarter was highlighted by a higher net interest margin, improved efficiency ratio and greater clarity on the strength of the loan portfolio. The macro-environment in which we operate remains uncertain. Caution and diligence are our focus as we plan on taking advantage of dislocations in the industry to expand our client base with additional relationship-driven prospects seeking superior service and more creative solutions to their challenges and opportunities, provided by exceptional bankers.”

On October 21, PBAM appointed Leda Csanka to the board of CalPrivate Bank, increasing the number of directors to thirteen. Ms. Csanka brings over 30 years of deep technology experience within financial services. She has held diverse IT and leadership roles with a multinational banking and financial services firm, having tenures within programming, architecture, infrastructure, standardization and strategic leadership for retail, direct and commercial banking, investment banking, asset management and insurance services. Ms. Csanka later became Chief Technology Officer and a member of the executive team of a leading broker-dealer that provided retail financial services to investment programs of banks and credit unions. Isakow stated, “We welcome Leda to the Bank board and are delighted to add someone who has such a depth of knowledge and understanding of technology in our industry at a time when our systems are integral to future exceptional client service and bank efficiency.”

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Dollar change Percentage change September 30, 2019 Dollar change Percentage change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 10,985 $ 13,641 $ (2,656 ) -19.5 % $ 29,480 $ (18,495 ) -62.7 % Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 930 1,200 (270 ) -22.5 % 563 367 65.2 % Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 143,431 184,405 (40,974 ) -22.2 % 57,810 85,621 148.1 % Total cash and due from banks 155,346 199,246 (43,900 ) -22.0 % 87,853 67,493 76.8 % Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 5,760 5,758 2 0.0 % 2,255 3,505 155.4 % Investment securities available for sale 26,525 27,664 (1,139 ) -4.1 % 73,170 (46,645 ) -63.7 % Loans 1,042,786 1,026,509 16,277 1.6 % 820,989 221,797 27.0 % Allowance for loan losses (12,682 ) (11,100 ) (1,582 ) 14.3 % (7,893 ) (4,789 ) 60.7 % Net loans 1,030,104 1,015,409 14,695 1.4 % 813,096 217,008 26.7 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,602 4,602 - 0.0 % 4,060 542 13.3 % Right of use asset 5,186 5,632 (446 ) -7.9 % 6,877 (1,691 ) -24.6 % Premises and equipment, net 2,859 3,055 (196 ) -6.4 % 2,947 (88 ) -3.0 % Other intangible assets 1,364 1,281 83 6.5 % 978 386 39.5 % Deferred tax asset 4,141 4,141 - 0.0 % 4,409 (268 ) -6.1 % Accrued interest receivable 3,883 3,556 327 9.2 % 2,569 1,314 51.1 % Other assets 4,424 3,668 756 20.6 % 1,771 2,653 149.8 % Total assets $ 1,244,194 $ 1,274,012 $ (29,818 ) -2.3 % $ 999,985 $ 244,209 24.4 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 471,324 $ 452,155 $ 19,169 4.2 % $ 266,205 $ 205,119 77.1 % Interest Bearing 557,455 584,451 (26,996 ) -4.6 % 557,800 (345 ) -0.1 % Total deposits 1,028,779 1,036,606 (7,827 ) -0.8 % 824,005 204,774 24.9 % FHLB borrowings 80,000 105,000 (25,000 ) -23.8 % 55,000 25,000 45.5 % Other borrowings 17,938 17,936 2 0.0 % 17,930 8 0.0 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,227 14,097 130 0.9 % 9,779 4,448 45.5 % Total liabilities 1,140,944 1,173,639 (32,695 ) -2.8 % 906,714 234,230 25.8 % Shareholders' equity Common stock 69,540 69,512 28 0.0 % 68,804 736 1.1 % Additional paid-in capital 3,230 3,002 228 7.6 % 2,997 233 7.8 % Retained earnings 29,521 26,984 2,537 9.4 % 20,917 8,604 41.1 % Accumulated other comprehensive income 959 875 84 9.6 % 553 406 73.4 % Total stockholders' equity 103,250 100,373 2,877 2.9 % 93,271 9,979 10.7 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,244,194 $ 1,274,012 $ (29,818 ) -2.3 % $ 999,985 $ 244,209 24.4 %







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Dollar change Percentage change September 30, 2019 Dollar change Percentage change Interest Income Loans $ 13,578 $ 13,293 $ 285 2.1 % $ 12,497 $ 1,081 8.7 % Investment securities 231 251 (20 ) -8.0 % 544 (313 ) -57.5 % Deposits in other financial institutions 51 91 (40 ) -44.0 % 181 (130 ) -71.8 % Total interest income 13,860 13,635 225 1.7 % 13,222 638 4.8 % Interest Expense Deposits 707 1,356 (649 ) -47.9 % 1,605 (898 ) -56.0 % Borrowings 656 659 (3 ) -0.5 % 648 8 1.2 % Total interest expense 1,363 2,015 (652 ) -32.4 % 2,253 (890 ) -39.5 % Net interest income 12,497 11,620 877 7.5 % 10,969 1,528 13.9 % Provision for loan losses 1,582 1,511 71 4.7 % 9,737 (8,155 ) -83.8 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,915 10,109 806 8.0 % 1,232 9,683 786.0 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 141 143 (2 ) -1.4 % 137 4 2.9 % Net gain on sale of loans 554 210 344 163.8 % 163 391 239.9 % Gain on sale of investment securities 0 751 (751 ) -100.0 % 125 (125 ) -100.0 % Other noninterest income 241 274 (33 ) -12.0 % 159 82 51.6 % Total noninterest income 936 1,378 (442 ) -32.1 % 584 352 60.3 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 5,365 5,790 (425 ) -7.3 % 6,341 (976 ) -15.4 % Occupancy and equipment 864 900 (36 ) -4.0 % 793 71 9.0 % Data processing 643 561 82 14.6 % 588 55 9.4 % Professional services 514 628 (114 ) -18.2 % 639 (125 ) -19.6 % Other expenses 846 827 19 2.3 % 570 276 48.4 % Total noninterest expense 8,232 8,706 (474 ) -5.4 % 8,931 (699 ) -7.8 % Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 3,619 2,781 838 30.1 % (7,115 ) 10,734 -150.9 % Provision for income taxes 1,084 711 373 52.5 % (2,081 ) 3,165 -152.1 % Net income (loss) $ 2,535 $ 2,070 $ 465 22.5 % $ (5,034 ) $ 7,569 -150.4 % Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 2,499 $ 2,038 $ 461 22.6 % $ (4,950 ) $ 7,449 -150.5 % Earnings (loss) per share Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.45 $ 0.37 $ 0.08 21.6 % $ (0.91 ) $ 1.36 -149.5 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.45 $ 0.37 $ 0.08 21.6 % $ (0.89 ) $ 1.34 -150.6 % Average shares outstanding 5,499,970 5,435,155 64,815 1.2 % 5,465,278 34,692 0.6 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,516,013 5,453,597 62,416 1.1 % 5,563,931 (47,918 ) -0.9 %







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Dollar change Percentage change Interest Income Loans $ 39,999 $ 34,449 $ 5,550 16.1 % Investment securities 883 1,818 (935 ) -51.4 % Deposits in other financial institutions 446 440 6 1.4 % Total interest income 41,328 36,707 4,621 12.6 % Interest Expense Deposits 3,773 4,152 (379 ) -9.1 % Borrowings 1,904 1,863 41 2.2 % Total interest expense 5,677 6,015 (338 ) -5.6 % Net interest income 35,651 30,692 4,959 16.2 % Provision for loan losses 4,091 11,122 (7,031 ) -63.2 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 31,560 19,570 11,990 61.3 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 457 347 110 31.7 % Net gain on sale of loans 1,444 817 627 76.7 % Gain on sale of investment securities 751 150 601 400.7 % Other noninterest income 808 428 380 88.8 % Total noninterest income 3,460 1,742 1,718 98.6 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 16,707 17,462 (755 ) -4.3 % Occupancy and equipment 2,649 2,109 540 25.6 % Data processing 1,721 1,602 119 7.4 % Professional services 2,001 1,395 606 43.4 % Other expenses 2,521 2,153 368 17.1 % Total noninterest expense 25,599 24,721 878 3.6 % Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 9,421 (3,409 ) 12,830 -376.4 % Provision for income taxes 2,910 (1,014 ) 3,924 -387.0 % Net income (loss) $ 6,511 $ (2,395 ) $ 8,906 -371.9 % Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 6,407 $ (2,351 ) $ 8,758 -372.5 % Earnings (loss) per share Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.17 $ (0.46 ) $ 1.63 -354.3 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.16 $ (0.45 ) $ 1.61 -357.8 % Average shares outstanding 5,492,123 5,163,512 328,611 6.4 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,522,929 5,262,165 260,764 5.0 %







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 191,912 $ 51 0.11 % $ 231,621 $ 91 0.16 % $ 35,658 $ 181 2.01 % Investment securities 31,727 231 2.91 % 38,539 251 2.61 % 79,842 544 2.73 % Loans 1,037,195 13,578 5.21 % 1,008,220 13,293 5.30 % 816,281 12,497 6.07 % Total interest-earning assets 1,260,834 13,860 4.37 % 1,278,380 13,635 4.29 % 931,781 13,222 5.63 % Noninterest-earning assets 10,529 15,104 39,083 Total Assets $ 1,271,363 $ 1,293,484 $ 970,864 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 59,624 $ 19 0.13 % $ 73,509 $ 26 0.14 % $ 37,644 $ 69 0.73 % Money market 402,286 349 0.35 % 394,523 476 0.49 % 372,008 959 1.02 % Savings deposits 9,024 2 0.09 % 8,863 2 0.09 % 7,099 5 0.28 % Certificates of deposit 97,444 337 1.38 % 126,545 852 2.71 % 100,705 572 2.25 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 568,378 707 0.49 % 603,440 1,356 0.90 % 517,456 1,605 1.23 % FHLB advances 100,924 384 1.51 % 100,385 387 1.55 % 63,301 376 2.36 % Other borrowings 17,937 272 6.07 % 17,934 272 6.07 % 17,929 272 6.07 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 118,861 656 2.20 % 118,319 659 2.24 % 81,230 648 3.16 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 467,845 458,631 261,365 Total Funding Sources 1,155,084 1,363 0.47 % 1,180,390 2,015 0.69 % 860,051 2,253 1.04 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 13,740 12,964 12,422 Shareholders' equity 102,539 100,130 98,391 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,271,363 $ 1,293,484 $ 970,864 Net interest spread 3.90 % 3.60 % 4.59 % Net interest income $ 12,497 $ 11,620 $ 10,969 Net interest margin 3.94 % 3.66 % 4.67 %







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 155,346 $ 199,246 $ 221,154 $ 105,610 $ 87,853 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 5,760 5,758 5,756 5,758 2,255 Investment securities 26,525 27,664 49,327 51,179 73,170 Loans 1,042,786 1,026,509 894,076 885,556 820,989 Allowance for loan losses (12,682 ) (11,100 ) (9,598 ) (8,601 ) (7,893 ) Net loans 1,030,104 1,015,409 884,478 876,955 813,096 Right of use asset 5,186 5,632 6,022 6,452 6,877 Premises and equipment, net 2,859 3,055 3,052 3,165 2,947 Other assets and interest receivable 18,414 17,248 16,092 16,868 13,787 Total assets $ 1,244,194 $ 1,274,012 $ 1,185,881 $ 1,065,987 $ 999,985 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 471,324 $ 452,155 $ 355,225 $ 268,116 $ 266,205 Interest Bearing 557,455 584,451 607,062 582,139 557,800 Total Deposits 1,028,779 1,036,606 962,287 850,255 824,005 Borrowings 97,938 122,936 112,934 107,932 72,930 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,227 14,097 12,497 12,120 9,779 Total liabilities 1,140,944 1,173,639 1,087,718 970,307 906,714 Shareholders' equity Common stock 69,540 69,512 69,165 69,159 68,804 Additional paid-in capital 3,230 3,002 3,254 3,048 2,997 Retained earnings 29,521 26,984 24,839 22,905 20,917 Accumulated other comprehensive income 959 875 905 568 553 Total shareholders' equity 103,250 100,373 98,163 95,680 93,271 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,244,194 $ 1,274,012 $ 1,185,881 $ 1,065,987 $ 999,985 Book value per common share $ 18.50 $ 17.99 $ 17.57 $ 17.15 $ 16.84 Tangible book value per common share $ 18.26 $ 17.76 $ 17.35 $ 16.96 $ 16.66 Shares outstanding 5,580,456 5,578,884 5,586,270 5,577,968 5,539,938 Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.92 % 7.57 % 8.79 % 9.17 % 9.54 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.35 % 9.66 % 9.20 % 9.86 % 10.24 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio 11.35 % 9.66 % 9.20 % 9.86 % 10.24 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.63 % 12.60 % 11.91 % 12.71 % 13.09 % Tangible equity / tangible assets 8.20 % 7.79 % 8.18 % 8.88 % 9.24 % 1 Preliminary ratios for Sept 30, 2020







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Interest income $ 13,860 $ 13,635 $ 13,834 $ 13,472 $ 13,222 Interest expense 1,363 2,015 2,299 2,400 2,253 Net interest income 12,497 11,620 11,535 11,072 10,969 Provision for loan losses 1,582 1,511 997 708 9,737 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,915 10,109 10,538 10,364 1,232 Noninterest income 936 1,378 1,146 1,021 584 Salary and employee benefits 5,365 5,790 5,552 5,427 6,341 Occupancy and equipment 864 900 884 832 793 Data processing 643 561 518 631 588 Professional services 514 628 859 726 639 Other expenses 846 827 848 946 570 Total noninterest expense 8,232 8,706 8,661 8,562 8,931 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 3,619 2,781 3,023 2,823 (7,115 ) Income taxes 1,084 711 1,116 857 (2,081 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,535 $ 2,070 $ 1,907 $ 1,966 $ (5,034 ) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 2,499 $ 2,038 $ 1,874 $ 1,931 $ (4,950 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.45 $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 0.36 $ (0.91 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.45 $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ (0.89 ) Average shares outstanding 5,499,970 5,435,155 5,488,197 5,414,056 5,465,278 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,516,013 5,453,597 5,555,376 5,492,930 5,563,931 Performance Ratios Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 ROAA 0.79 % 0.64 % 0.70 % 0.77 % -2.06 % ROAE 9.84 % 8.31 % 7.86 % 8.53 % -20.30 % ROTE 9.96 % 8.42 % 7.96 % 8.01 % -20.50 % Net interest margin 3.94 % 3.66 % 4.46 % 4.47 % 4.67 % Net interest spread 3.90 % 3.60 % 4.40 % 4.40 % 4.59 % Efficiency ratio 61.28 % 66.98 % 68.30 % 70.80 % 77.30 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.58 % 2.71 % 3.20 % 3.33 % 3.65 % Average assets $ 1,271,363 $ 1,088,242 $ 1,018,944 $ 970,864 $ 897,120 4.021978022 4.021978022 3.967391304 3.967391304 4.010989011 Salary and employee benefits 1.70 % 2.14 % 2.16 % 2.22 % 2.84 % Occupancy and equipment 0.27 % 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.34 % 0.35 % Data processing 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.20 % 0.26 % 0.26 % Professional services 0.16 % 0.23 % 0.33 % 0.30 % 0.29 % Other expenses 0.27 % 0.31 % 0.33 % 0.39 % 0.25 % 2.60 % 3.22 % 3.37 % 3.50 % 3.99 %





