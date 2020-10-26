With the 40th Anniversary of John Lennon’s Death Approaching, a Fascinating New Spiritual Biography Details His Account of Fateful Night

In “The Other Side of John Lennon” journalist Brian Harker Johnson initiates contact with the British songwriter through internationally-known medium Denise Lescano

/EIN News/ -- FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of Beatles fans around the world were stunned when news broke on December 8, 1980 that John Lennon had been slain in front of his apartment in New York City. With the 40th anniversary of his death approaching, journalist Brian Harker Johnson sought to converse with Lennon about that fateful day. He met with internationally-known medium Denise Lescano, who was able to make contact with Lennon. These “readings” form the basis of this fast-paced and highly original “spirit biography.”

During the readings, Lennon recalled the day he was killed by Mark David Chapman after returning home after a day of recording and detailed the surprise feeling of being shot and the out of body experience he felt afterward. “The Other Side of John Lennon” also chronicles major events in Lennon’s life such as meeting Yoko Ono, his relationship with Paul McCartney, and growing up with Aunt Mimi in Liverpool. Of particular note is Lennon’s feelings about the break-up of the Beatles from his new vantage point.

A must-read for any Beatles fan and those interested in the afterlife, readers will come away feeling at peace with the tragic end Lennon faced in the physical world knowing that his beautiful soul continues to shine on in the spiritual world. To learn more please visit www.theothersideofjohnlennon.com.

“The Other Side of John Lennon: The Beatles, Yoko Ono and the Afterlife”

By Brian Harker Johnson with Denise Lescano

ISBN: 978-1-9822-5393-6 (sc); 978-1-9822-5394-3 (e)

Available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Balboa Press

About the Author

Brian Harker Johnson is the publisher of Island Scene and Marco Scene magazines in Southwest Florida. He worked as a journalist for the Island Sun newspaper from 1998-2011. He resides in Fort Myers, Florida and graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1989 from Trinity College. Johnson is also the author of “7 Great Souls” published May of 2019 by Balboa Press and is currently working on his next spiritual biography with Denise Lescano about Marilyn Monroe. Follow Johnson on Facebook for the latest news.

About Denise Lescano

Denise Lescano is an International Professional Psychic Medium and author of the book “The Messenger” (Spirit Works Publishing). She has more than 25 years of experience in her field and is well known and highly respected for her groundbreaking work with Grief Support & Addiction Recovery groups and counselors since 2005. For more information please visit, www.deniselescano.com.

