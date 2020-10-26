Spiritual Fitness is the essential guide to overcoming life's greatest challenges by the man who doctor's call a miracle

Spiritual Fitness - Are you ready for the biggest self mastery challenge of your life? Jp De Villiers on cover of coach magazine From near death to Kilimanjaro in 15 months

Speaker, coach, author and athlete Jean-Pierre De Villiers releases his latest book Spiritual Fitness just 15 months after a crash that almost took his life.

Even when you feel like you've got nothing left...keep moving forward. The hit-and-run driver who left me for dead on the side of the road might've broken my bones...but he could never break my spirit” — Jean-Pierre De Villiers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , October 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jean-Pierre De Villiers is an elite high performance coach, an in-demand speaker, author and athlete. At the top of his game, he was cycling 1000 miles across the UK to raise money for charity. Just 140 miles from the finish line he was involved in a traumatic hit-and-run road accident and left for dead.Incredibly, he survived. Just. What happened next was nothing short of a miracle. After weeks in intensive care and months in hospital with numerous operations for broken bones and injuries, JP started to slowly, step-by-step take back his life.JP launches this book just 15 months after that near fatal crash. He has defeated the odds of a full physical recovery and has just returned from summiting Mount Kilimanjaro while raising money for MIND charity and has recently completed a marathon raising money for the Devon Air Ambulance who saved his life. Doctors have called his swift recovery nothing short of miraculous.He has been on quite a journey since then, still dealing with daily pain and various issues related to the trauma including PTSD. It has had a huge psychological impact but now more than ever he wants to do what he can to support others with mental health issues proving that you can overcome huge challenges with the right mindset and attitude. JP's story is one of forgiveness, resilience and what you can do with a strong positive mindset and will to overcome. One of the first things JP said when he woke up in hospital was that he couldn't wait to get back on his bike. Mentally planning his next challenges while bed bound was what got him through it.Since the accident JP has immersed himself in all kinds of healing modalities including living with Buddhist Monks in a monastery, 18 days of silent meditation, natural medicinal therapies, breathing therapies and working with Dr Jo Dispenza. He is also 100% plant based and advocates for leading a healthy balanced lifestyle.What helped him survive the near death crash was his physical fitness. But what shaped and supported his recovery was his spiritual fitness The questions JP frequently gets asked areHow did you rebuild your life so quickly?How is your life different now?Spiritual Fitness is wonderfully simple, candid and enlightening. JP De shares his proven 12 Pillars methodology that make up a refreshing approach to Spiritual Fitness. This is an essential guide to developing Mind, Body and Heart that will enable you to create an exciting, rich and deeply fulfilling life.This is a must read.Pick up the book on Amazon at https://www.amazon.co.uk/Spiritual-Fitness-JP-Villiers-ebook/dp/B08HY2MVK5 NOTES to EditorsJP is also available for interview or comment on:Mental Health and TraumaSpiritual FitnessThe mindset hacks which took him from broken to victorious in 15 monthsHow to overcome your worst days and challengesThe importance of stretch goalsForgiveness, Compassion and AltruismWebsite - www.jeanpierredevilliers.com BIOJean-Pierre De Villiers is a Peak Performance Coach, International Speaker and best selling Author.Jean-Pierre, or JP as he is known, teaches people how to become the best version of themselves so they can have more energy, confidence, freedom and success to genuinely live an extraordinary life.JP captivates audiences internationally, speaking about his passion for living life to the fullest, teaching people how to become extraordinary in all areas of life. JP has almost two decades of experience in personal coaching and high performance; he also runs events, retreats and challenges around the world.He is a former professional cyclist, Thai boxer, Ironman triathlete and endurance athlete. As a peak performance coach , he works with Celebrities, CEO’s, Olympic athletes and other influential men and women, who demand more from their lives including James Cracknell (double Olympic gold medalist), Sam Claflin (Actor and A-list Celebrity) and Krishnendu Majumdar (Award winning film Director and Producer).Jean-Pierre works with people who want to maximize their potential, providing them with the strategies to build and maintain a peak performance body and mind.As well as speaking internationally, Jean-Pierre regularly contributes to publications and features in the media. He is the author of 77 Ways to Reshape Your Life, The Principles of Peak Performance, How To Create Your Extraordinary Life, and Unleashing the C’s in Success.Jean-Pierre was has been nominated as Health Coach of the year, was selected as one of the top 50 most inspiring people in London and has had the honour of speaking in front of the Abu Dhabi Royal family.JP is a speaker for Success Resources, the No.1 events promotion company in the world, and as a representative for the No.1 Success Coach in the world, Tony Robbins. He runs Tony’s signature “Unleash The Power Within” preview events across Europe as a Senior Leader.JP’s brand also includes personal development products and courses as well as a jewellery collection which he created with his partner, Designer Julia Cameron. It was created to remind people to practice gratitude every day. The campaign includes contributing 10% of all sales to charitable causes.“JP is a very impressive man.” – ‘The 9.4 Billion Dollar man’ Jay Abraham (World’s No.1 Sales and Marketing Strategist)

