Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,595 in the last 365 days.

Reminder - Job Offer - Journalist - Africa: How we made it in Africa offering freelance opportunities for business journalists and editors

How we made it in Africa Download logo

How we made it in Africa (www.HowWeMadeItInAfrica.com), the award-winning business publication, is offering exciting opportunities for journalists and editors from across Africa to join its team on a freelance basis.

Assignments will include interviewing top African entrepreneurs and writing about business opportunities and trends on the continent. Remuneration will be negotiated on a case-by-case basis, and will depend on the candidate's experience and the complexity of the assignment.

Candidates must have solid, demonstrable experience writing about African business-related topics.

In terms of the people we are seeking to work with, we can’t say it better than Hannes van Rensburg, founder of Fundamo, in his book Cash In, Cash Out:

“Responsibility is someone saying, ‘Leave it to me,’ and you knowing you can forget about it as it will get done. Someone who doesn’t think up excuses for why things do not get done, but who always thinks up ways to circumvent obstacles so that things do. Someone who takes pride in his or her achievements, and moves things forward all the time.”

To apply, please complete the online application form: https://APO-opa.com/freelance

Only successful candidates will be contacted.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of How we made it in Africa.

You just read:

Reminder - Job Offer - Journalist - Africa: How we made it in Africa offering freelance opportunities for business journalists and editors

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.