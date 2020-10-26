Online Entertainment Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2025

“Online Entertainment - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Overview

The online entertainment market size was valued at $183,067.0 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $652,455.0 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 20.82% from 2021 to 2025. Online entertainment involves accessing entertainment material, including music, videos, books, and games over internet. Surge in internet penetration and increase in adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, smart TVs, and laptops have boosted the number of netizens who have shifted their preference toward online entertainment.

Presently, online social media entertainment has gained major popularity, as people are getting increasingly involved in producing videos, music, and images on various social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Tumblr, LinkedIn, and WhatsApp. Thus, an increase in popularity of social media platforms is expected to boost the growth of the online entertainment market during the forecast period.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Video

Audio

Games

Internet Radio

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Individual

Family

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CBS Corporation

Netflix

Facebook

Tencent Holdings

Google

Spotify Technology

Sony Corp

Rakuten

King Digital Entertainment

Tik Tok

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Entertainment market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Online Entertainment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Entertainment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Entertainment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Entertainment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Online Entertainment by Players

4 Online Entertainment by Regions

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Online Entertainment Market Forecast

Continued………



