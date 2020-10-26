Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020.

The highlights are as follows: 

  • First half net sales and operating profit increased 0.1% Y/Y to ¥751.8 billion, 12.0% Y/Y to ¥69.2 billion, respectively. Both net sales and operating profit increased Y/Y.
  • Q2 quarterly net sales increased 23.2% Q/Q to ¥414.9 billion, marking a record high. Operating profit increased 48.9% Q/Q to ¥41.4 billion due to contributions from comprehensive improvements on cost structure and optimization of fixed cost through WPR4 program. Double-digit operating profit ratio (10%) recovered
  • Upward revision to full-year FY2020 financial forecasts
  • EPS: ¥ 83.28 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages Six months ended
September 30,		 Increase
(Decrease)
%		 Three months ended
September 30,		 Increase
(Decrease)
%
  2020 2019   2020 2019  
Net sales 751,794 751,277 0.1% 414,918 390,403 6.3%
Operating profit 69,180 61,787 12.0% 41,387 34,155 21.2%
Ratio of operating profit to net sales 9.2 % 8.2 % 　- 10.0% 8.7% 　-
Profit before income taxes 66,005 63,330 4.2% 38,595 32,395 19.1%
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales 8.8% 8.4% - 9.3% 8.3% 　-
Profit attributable to owners of the parent 48,783 27,227 79.2% 28,725 23,943 20.0%
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales 6.5 % 3.6 % - 6.9% 6.1% 　-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
- basic		 83.28 46.26 - 49.04 40.67 -
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
- diluted		 83.28 46.26 - 49.04 40.67 　-

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2020:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2020/news1026-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2020 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, October 26, 2020. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the six months ended September 30, 2020, 29.7% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 19.8% by automotive products; 36.4% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 9.9% by machinery; 3.9% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.

Contact:
  Masahiro Nagayasu
  General Manager
  Investor Relations
  +81-75-935-6140
  ir@nidec.com

Primary Logo

