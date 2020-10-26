G3-PLC Alliance establishes the world's first PLC + RF hybrid dual-mode communication standard

Vertexcom Technologies, is a company of communication chips and networking software designs for long range, large scale, auto networks of IoT and smart grids. It provides low-cost Wi-SUN, PLC and integrated dual-mode communication solutions.

G3-PLC Alliance is a consortium created in 2011 to standardize and promote G3-PLC technology for smart metering, smart grids, smart appliances and industrial application, on a worldwide scale. Today, the G3-PLC Alliance counts more than 90 members. All me