Kiadis announces presentation at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- Amsterdam, The Netherlands, October 26, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative NK-cell-based medicines for the treatment of life-threatening diseases, today announces that a poster was accepted for presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting being held virtually from November 9-14, 2020.

The details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster #454: Oncolytic Parainfluenza Virus 5 Vector Enhances Natural Killer Cell Killing of Lung Tumor Cells in 2D and 3D spheroid cultures

Presenter: Namita Varudkar

Affiliation: University of Central Florida

Session category: Combination immunotherapies

Presentation Dates: Thursday, November 12, 4:50-5:20 p.m. EST and Saturday, November 14, 1:00-1:30 p.m. EST

All abstracts are scheduled to be available on the SITC website on November 9, 2020.

Posters will be on display from 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, until the virtual poster hall closes on December 31, 2020.

Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling

Kiadis Pharma N.V. (‘Kiadis’) is een Nederlands beursgenoteerd biotechbedrijf dat nieuwe geneesmiddelen ontwikkelt tegen ernstige ziekten. Het maakt daarbij gebruik van Natural Killer-cellen (NK-cellen), grote witte bloedlichamen die de eerste verdedigingslinie in het menselijk afweersysteem vormen tegen kankercellen en infecties. Kiadis maakt bekend dat een zogeheten ‘poster’ is geaccepteerd voor presentatie op de jaarlijkse (thans virtuele) bijeenkomst van de Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) van 9-14 november 2020.

De details van de posterpresentatie zijn:

Poster # 454: Oncolytic Parainfluenza Virus 5 Vector Enhances Natural Killer Cell Killing of Lung Tumor Cells in 2D and 3D spheroid cultures

Presentator: Namita Varudkar

Aangsloten bij: University of Central Florida

Sessie categorie: Combinatie-immunotherapieën

Presentatiedata: donderdag 12 november, 16.50-17.20 uur EST en zaterdag 14 november, 13:00 -13: 30 uur Est

Alle abstracts zijn naar verwachting beschikbaar op 9 november 2020 op de SITC-website.

De posters zijn beschikbaar vanaf maandag 9 november 8 uur EST in de ochtend tot de sluiting van de virtuele posterzaal op 31 december 2020.

Dit persbericht vormt een samenvatting van het gepubliceerde Engelstalige persbericht. Bij eventuele verschillen is de tekst van het Engelstalige persbericht altijd leidend.

Contacts

Kiadis:

Maryann Cimino, Sr. Manager, Corporate Affairs

Tel: +1 (617) 710-7305

m.cimino@kiadis.com









LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication:

Leon Melens (Amsterdam)

Tel: +31 538 16 427

lmelens@lifespring.nl



Optimum Strategic Communications:

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur

Tel: +44 203 950 9144

kiadis@optimumcomms.com Kiadis_Twitter Kiadis_Twitter



