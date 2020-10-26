Nancy Lysandrou of Solutions Coaching & Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The average person will change jobs 12 to 14 times over the course of their career. Indeed, in today’s job market, even the most qualified professionals must always be ready for a job change, which may or may not be their choice. Looking for another job does not need to be as difficult and intimidating as people find it.

Nancy Lysandrou is a certified professional career coach and the founder of Solutions Coaching & Consulting, where she helps clients clarify and achieve their professional and personal goals including greater career satisfaction, enhanced work-life balance, improved leadership capabilities and meaningful personal growth. Nancy is making a difference one woman at a time.

“Shoot for the stars and settle for the moon,” says Nancy. “It’s about giving yourself permission to take a chance and get past that fear of rejection or failure. I help women to increase their confidence because I know the difference it can make.”

Results-driven and goal-oriented, Nancy says she typically works with women between the ages of 35 and 50 who really want to move ahead in their career but don't know how, or they know how, and it's not happening. This is their challenge. Nancy’s motto is “Let’s find your solution.”

“Together we look at your goals and the obstacles in addition to your resume and networking. Women tend to underestimate what they have to offer. I help them change that mindset,” says Nancy. “When looking for your next job, you should be interviewing the company, asking them just as many questions. You are the solution to the company’s problem. Find out the problem and then you address how you can best fix those problems.”

Nancy spent most of her corporate career in male-dominated fields, leading learning and development in large corporations.

“When I look back over my career, I ask myself: ‘What brought me the most happiness and satisfaction?” recalls Nancy. “I realized that it was truly the people – the giving of advice, the coaching, the mentoring, and helping others build the confidence that they need to ask for what they deserve and stand up for themselves.”

“I want to provide the tools that can be used now and, in the future, to keep making progress. I encourage my clients to get to a place where they can see the future ahead, the path to follow, and the actions to make it come true.”

Close Up Radio will feature Nancy Lysandrou in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on October 28th at 12pm ET and with Jim Masters on November 4th at 12pm ET

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.solutionscoach.net