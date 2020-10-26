ALERCELL ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF A SUBSIDIARY IN MILAN ITALY
This is a significant step in Alercell’s evolution,”BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlercelI, Inc. a Biotechnology company specialized in delivering innovative in vitro rapid diagnostic tests, accurate and efficient, to tackle infectious diseases, today announced it is establishing a presence in Milan, Italy.
“This is a significant step in Alercell’s evolution,” said Frederic Scheer, Chairman and CEO of Alercell. “The development of this presence in Italy reflects Alercell's continued commitment to providing a viable medical solution to meet soaring demand in the European market. After exploring possible sites in several countries in Europe, we identified Italy, where we have already in place a network of relationship. In addition, the Italian government has expressed its strong support for the development and use of antibody serology tests, therefore it was the obvious location choice for our presence.”
Our plans include the incorporation of Alercell Italia SpA within weeks with head office in Milan. The office will primarily a sales office, but we anticipate very quickly a large storage facility outside of Milan. We are already exploring a few locations.
To learn more about our Italian subsidiary please visit www.alercell.it
About Alercell
Alercell is a Biotechnology company specialized in infectious diseases, based in Bozeman, Montana. Created by a group of veterans of medical research, Alercell's principle business is in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of efficient treatment to infectious diseases including the Coronavirus known as Covid 19. Alercell is also exploring advanced treatment plan using stem cells. Alercell intends to expand its operations to a broad and diversified line of health care solutions to infectious diseases. For more information, please visit: www.alercell.com and www.alercell.it
Media Contact
Mr. Frederic Scheer, CEO
Email: fscheer@alercell.com
Dr. Alexandre Scheer, Chief Medical Officer
Email: ascheer@alercell.com
Tel: (406) 233-6434
