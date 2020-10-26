MDimune Received “Best Cell Therapy Technology of the Year” Award at Cell Therapy World Asia 2020
SEONGDONG-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDimune Inc., a biotech company developing BioDrone® platform technology based on cell-derived vesicles (CDVs), was awarded the “Best Cell Therapy Technology of the Year” at the annual Cell Therapy World Asia 2020 conference.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s conference was held virtually by IMAPAC, headquartered in Singapore, and was attended by corporations that are leading the way in development and manufacturing of cell therapies in Asia. Other participants also included global biopharmaceutical companies, cell therapy manufacturers, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies. The award ceremony was held following the conference to acknowledge select organizations for their achievements and excellence in each of their respective fields.
Seung Wook Oh, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of MDimune, kicked off the conference with the theme of "Innovative Therapeutics Development Using the BioDrone® Platform Technology." Based on the proprietary extrusion technology, the BioDrone® platform enables the delivery of drugs to specific targets. The technology, already patented in five countries, garnered attention as Dr. Oh unraveled the company’s research strategy and early-stage results. During the live Q&A session that followed the talk, Dr. Oh answered questions concerning future patent strategies and the company’s plans for mass production in Asia.
The “Best Cell Therapy Technology of the Year” award, a distinguished award given to corporations that have made outstanding accomplishments in the development of cell therapy, was awarded to MDimune for its advancement of novel technology based on cell-derived vesicles for therapeutic use.
"’Best Cell Therapy Technology of the Year’ award is very special to us. It is a great honor to know that our vision and accomplishments at MDimune are valued and acknowledged by the leading experts in the cell therapy community. With soaring expectations for MDimune’s technology for innovative drug delivery platform, we will consolidate our best efforts to further the development of the BioDrone® platform," said Dr. Seung Wook Oh.
About MDimune Inc.
Founded in 2015, MDimune has been dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutic platform called BioDrone®. BioDrone® platform technology is a novel technology that uses cell-derived vesicles (CDVs) to achieve highly target-specific drug delivery. The BioDrone® platform technology is patented in the US, Europe, China, Japan, and Korea. MDimune’s current focus includes cancer, COPD, OA and other rare diseases. MDimune is actively pursuing business partnerships with biotech, pharmaceuticals, and hospitals for the potential application of the BioDrone® technology in various unmet medical needs.
Summer Lee
MDimune Inc.
+82 70-7826-2671
ljs@mdimune.com