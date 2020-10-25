Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3400 Block of 11th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in the 3400 block of 11th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:38 pm, the suspect brandished a handgun and fired shots at the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle.

A vehicle of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/l80Nxjo8Ewc

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###