One-Week Sale: Cistus incanus Tea and Immune Support Kit Combo from Linden Botanicals
Mediterranean Cistus incanus tea is in high demand and short supply. Linden Botanicals is offering an Immune Support Kit at half-price with any Cistus purchase.
We sell Cistus incanus tea and include Cistus in our Immune Support Kits. High-quality Mediterranean Cistus is in large demand and short supply. We work hard to make sure we keep plenty in stock.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linden Botanicals has launched a one-week sale: The company is offering one ShieldsUp! Immune Support Kit at half-price with any purchase of Cistus incanus tea through 10/31.
Cistus incanus tea (also called Rock Rose) has been widely discussed in health circles for its mosquito and tick repellent properties and its use as a topical skin cleanser to help relieve eczema, psoriasis, and maskne. Long popular in Europe, it’s making news once again for its reputed ability to ameliorate cold and flu symptoms. Scientific studies point to Cistus’ antibacterial, antiviral, and biofilm-breaking qualities. These studies suggest that Cistus targets viral envelope proteins, preventing the primary attachment of the virus to host cells, which may reduce the pathogen’s virulence and reproductive ability.
“We sell Cistus incanus tea and include Cistus in our ShieldsUp! Immune Support Kits,” says Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden. “High-quality Mediterranean Cistus incanus is in large demand and short supply. We work closely with our suppliers to make sure we keep plenty in stock.”
ShieldsUp! Immune Support Kits are a proprietary collection of herbal extracts. The kits are designed to support the body’s immune defenses and inhibit the lifecycle of common viruses. They may help fight colds, flus, coughs, and invading pathogens, as well bolster the respiratory tract, protect against free radical damage, and protect against overactive immune response inflammation.
ShieldsUp! Kits contain Cistus and four other super-botanicals: Rosa rugosa, standardized to contain 25% vitamin C and other bioactives to enhance immune response; Phyllanthus niruri, an antiviral, antimalarial, and antibacterial that balances the immune system; Torilis japonica, which contains antiviral and antibacterial agents that support healthy immune and inflammation response; and Agarikon mushroom, which may enhance the immune system and protect against viral infections. Kits also include L-lysine, which may inhibit viral replication and block receptors involved in stress response.
“Science matters,” Van der Linden says. “We encourage people to learn everything they can about our Cistus incanus tea and the one-of-a-kind collection of healthy extracts in our Immune Support Kits.”
As part of its one-week sale, Linden Botanicals is offering one ShieldsUp Kit at half-price with any purchase of Cistus incanus tea. Promo code AVPR50 can be used one time through 10/31, not to be combined with any other offer. U.S. orders $75+ ship free.
About Linden Botanicals: We sell the world's 23 healthiest teas and extracts. We traveled the globe to learn which plants provide the best science-based support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to learn about these teas and extracts, get hundreds of valuable health tips and resources, and download our free Lessons from the Darkness e-book.
