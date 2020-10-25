Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 7600 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two that occurred on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in the 7600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 10:42 pm, the suspect gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/GgbW_JfvJaU

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

