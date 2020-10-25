Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Requests To Use William Beaumont Army Medical Center For Non-COVID Patients in El Paso

October 25, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a call with Dr. Robert Kadlec, the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), to discuss hospital capacity needs in the City of El Paso. A readout of the call can be found below:

The Governor and Dr. Kadlec discussed the need to expand hospital capacity in El Paso given the recent surge in positive cases and hospitalizations in the area.  Governor Abbott asked Dr. Kadlec to authorize the use of the William Beaumont Army Medical Center on Fort Bliss to house non-COVID patients to free up beds in El Paso-area hospitals for COVID patients. The Governor also detailed the additional steps the State of Texas is taking to contain the spread and expand hospital capacity in the region. The Governor concluded the call by thanking Dr. Kadlec for his leadership and guidance.

