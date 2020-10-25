Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
African Union Statement in Support of End of Sanctions Against The Republic of Zimbabwe

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat reaffirms the African Union’s continued demand for the immediate and unconditional removal of sanctions imposed against the Republic of Zimbabwe, and in support of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) decision to commemorate 25 October 2020 as SADC Anti-Sanctions Day.

The Chairperson recalls the continuity of his call since 2017 where the Commission, its relevant organs including the Peace and Security Council and the Bureau of Heads of State and Government, have consistently voiced the Union’s concerns regarding the negative impact of the persistent economic sanctions on the economy and people of Zimbabwe. In this regard, he expressed his determination and that of the various relevant Organs of the Union to continue to mobilize support for the country’s recovery efforts.

The Chairperson expresses the commitment of the African Union to continue working closely with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to support regional efforts. In this regard, the African Union associates itself with the statement made by President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique on behalf of SADC.

