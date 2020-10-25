Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily Case Update as of 23nd October 2020
Active cases: 881 New cases: 1 New tests: 106 Total confirmed: 3,660 Recovered: 2,660 (+0) Deaths: 119 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
