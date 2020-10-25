Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 3000 Block 30th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 22, 2020, in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:50 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene but was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, October 22, 2020, 51 year-old Nahum Posner, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

