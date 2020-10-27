Wisconsin author's new book discusses autism and speech disorders

Release Date November 17, 2020 Children's Author Amelia Peace Visit Amelia's Facebook Page

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amelia Peace, a Milwaukee resident, wanted to be a published author for over 10 years. She finally achieved this goal with the release of her debut book. Her story was inspired by her 5-year old daughter who has autism. When her daughter was acting out in class, Amelia discovered the school’s lack of inclusion towards students with communitive disorders.

“It’s a beautiful children’s story that shows our vulnerabilities, our strengths, and our compassion for others.” The author described. “It’s not an unconventional concept -- Everyone deserves to be happy and feel accepted,” Amelia said in her interview.

Tilly Bird feels alone. She is not happy in school and is distant from her classmates. Tilly’s classmates are enjoying school and are playing well together. But Tilly is not included in the group. The narrator asks, “Why does Tilly Bird shy away?”

The students address their concerns about Tilly. She is described as uncooperative, ill-mannered, and loud. The narrator gives the class and readers an explanation of Tilly’s struggles and social issues.

“This will be a wonderful addition to a preschool or early elementary classroom. It helps kids understand that people with Autism are similar to themselves, they may just express themselves in different ways. The simple language and illustrations are not overwhelming but still provide a clear narrative.”

– Educator, Sarah L., Reviewer

Alone Bird: A Story About Autism ends with wonderful message about autism, friendship, and kindness.

“I read this book with my 10-year-old autistic daughter. It led to some really interesting discussions surrounding how she felt at school. Every school should have a copy and every parent with a neurotypical child should read this together to discuss how people have differences.”

– Mom, Dawn P., Reviewer

Alone Bird: A Story About Autism is book 1 in the Tilly Bird Series. Each book focuses on children’s’ emotional and social support. The book series is suitable for preschoolers to 2nd grade readers – and sets the foundation for families, educators, and behavioral counselors to have discussions about individuals with autism.

Alone Bird: A Story About Autism

Paperback ISBN: 978-1-64999-104-1

Hardcover ISBN 978-1-63625-147-9

eBook ISBN: 978-1-64999-105-8

About the Author:

Amelia was always the kid who sat in class writing poems and short stories in her journal. An eager learner, Amelia participated in many academic programs like the Super Reader Squad, science club, journalism and creative writing program to name a few. Presently, Amelia writes children’s fiction. Amelia holds many titles such as mom-businesswoman-artist-social advocate. She advocates for individuals with autism and disorders related to autism spectrum.

In August 2019, Amelia put her entrepreneurial skills to test and created #childrensauthorloop on Instagram. Children’s Author Loop connects independent children’s authors with book influencers, bloggers, and illustrators on social media. Amelia also runs her own publishing company, Berry Berry Autism (est. 2020).

When Amelia is not working, she enjoys spending time with her larger-than-life daughter. She also volunteers with Love Letters for Literacy and dabbles in writing spooky children’s fiction.

Amelia's debut book release is scheduled November 17, 2020 online.