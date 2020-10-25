Imagine Unique Construction Uses Collaborative Approach to Banish Stress from Renovation Process

The company implements a solid foundation of trust and communication when working with all clients.

LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine Unique Construction is changing the landscape of the renovation process by utilizing a collaborative approach that dramatically reduces stress associated with renovation projects.Imagine Unique Construction is a well-operated residential construction company, based in Los Gatos, California. Since its inception in 2007, the business has matured into a successful and dependable construction company, offering a host of reputable and high-end quality renovation services.In the company’s most recent news, Imagine Unique Construction is highlighting its uniquely collaborative approach with clients – a mission that virtually eliminates the stress traditionally associated with renovation projects. This mission was developed to help homeowners experience increased passion and enjoyment when renovating their homes.“When creating new spaces or projects, its imperative to understand the needs of our clients,” says founder of Imagine Unique Construction, Antolin Corona. “While we always strive to use our clients’ vision to remodel, build, or create additions for their kitchens and bathrooms, we are also cognizant of the fact our clients need peace during this potentially stressful time. As such, we firmly believe in creating a collaborative community through solving problems and being fully transparent. We’ve received a great deal of positive feedback from our clients about this approach over the years.”To help support homeowners in their stress-free bathroom and kitchen renovation projects, the team at Imagine Unique Construction offers a host of professional services, including:Collaborative consultationsKitchen renovationsBathroom renovationsCompetitive pricingAnd so much more!Additionally, Unique Construction is also a partner of ADU Builder’s Group, a team of professionals that supports clients’ ADU needs.For more information about Imagine Unique Construction, please visit https://imagineuniqueconstruction.com About the CompanyFounded in 2007, the team at Imagine Unique Construction has worked with hundreds of homeowners, real estate agents, engineers, designers, and architects to construct and/or renovate dozens of establishments, homes, kitchens, and bathrooms. The company has a clean history with the California State Contractors Board and believes in full transparency with clients to support high end quality renovation.