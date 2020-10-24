SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced 875 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

251 new cases in Bernalillo County

47 new cases in Chaves County

15 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

20 new cases in Curry County

125 new cases in Doña Ana County

20 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

51 new cases in Lea County

8 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

41 new cases in Luna County

32 new cases in McKinley County

34 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

42 new cases in Sandoval County

31 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

48 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

10 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

31 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

19 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Saturday reported five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 965.

Previously reported numbers included two cases that have been identified as duplicates in Doña Ana County and one case that was not lab confirmed in Bernalillo County – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 41,040 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 10,130 Catron County: 9 Chaves County: 1,921 Cibola County: 553 Colfax County: 44 Curry County: 1,471 De Baca County: 1 Doña Ana County: 5,421 Eddy County: 1,359 Grant County: 183 Guadalupe County: 41 Harding County: 1 Hidalgo County: 113 Lea County: 2,017 Lincoln County: 357 Los Alamos County: 42 Luna County: 760 McKinley County: 4,571 Mora County: 14 Otero County: 471 Quay County: 99 Rio Arriba County: 480 Roosevelt County: 438 Sandoval County: 1,904 San Juan County: 3,719 San Miguel County: 162 Santa Fe County: 1,594 Sierra County: 96 Socorro County: 212 Taos County: 201 Torrance County: 98 Union County: 39 Valencia County: 891

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 341 Otero County Prison Facility: 364 Otero County Processing Center: 186 Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 47 Lea County Correctional Facility: 109 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1 Otero County Prison Facility: 472 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 54 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 264 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

OVERALL STATE HOSPITAL CAPACITY: As of today, 80 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 76 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

As of today, there are 20,765 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Good Life Senior Living in Artesia Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque Good Samaritan Society Grants Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Ladera Center in Albuquerque Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque Life Care Center in Farmington LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Kingston Residence of Santa Fe Mission Arch Center in Roswell MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque Princeton Place in Albuquerque The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque Retirement Ranches in Clovis Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque San Juan Center in Albuquerque Silver City Care Center in Silver City Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Village at Northrise in Las Cruces Village Retirement Community in Roswell Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.