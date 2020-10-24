Author Daniel P Quinn: THINK BOOKS FOR CHRISTMAS via Lulu Books or Author House in 2020
THINK BOOKS FOR CHRISTMAS by DANIEL P QUINNNEW YORK, NY, USA, October 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newark, Italy + Me. Cover Image
Newark, Italy + Me. (Paperback)Exits and Entrances: Producing Off-Broadway, Opera and Beyond: 1981-2006 Cover Image
$19.95 (LULU Books)
Exits and Entrances: Producing Off-Broadway, Opera and Beyond: 1981-2006 (Paperback)
By Daniel P. Quinn
$19.99 (Author House)
organized labor: collected poems Cover Image
organized labor: collected poems (Paperback)
By Daniel P. Quinn )Author House)
$13.95
American Phantasmagoria Cover Image
American Phantasmagoria (Paperback)
By Daniel P. Quinn (LULU Books)
$45.00
January- October Broadway, Art, Economics and Hubris in The New York Times (2020) and blogging for The Times in COVID-19.
danielpquinn | Newark, NJ 10/24/20
danielpquinn | Newark, NJ 10/24/20
Are you serious ? With Djt as business ringmaster, Neuman fits the commedia role as well. Making themselves rich at the expense of hundreds of their investors and forlorn former employee's. Money attracts money. Brains don't apply it seems in 2020. Only clothes, haircuts and chutzpah matter !!!
danielpquinn | Newark, NJ 10/23/20
An apt comparison is The Great Depression, not Viet Nam. THAT is where we are heading in 2020/21.
The New York Times community on 2/26/20.
Broadway in repeat mode: danielpquinn684 | Newark, NJ
Brain dead and money out of control. Box office grosses with inflated egregious prices. TDF discounts (beyond my budget). As a Award winning director, Broadway was once my goal. Now it seems like a gang of producers at every awards show... Hype and gripe sway... Eons ago Liza Minelli inflated $100- tickets for The Act (and The Times published my letter) in 1977 Pocket change now for some. Way too much for me.
What's left of West Side Story ?: Newark, NJ Feb. 21
Ivan destroyed The Crucible. I saw the 60 minutes feature on West side story and was alarmed by the gargantuan rear screen where the cast looked like ants. This is a hatred of live theatre gone wild. An ego trip I will surely miss. Thanks Ben.
34 Recommended
The Democratic debate: danielpquinn684 Newark, NJ Feb. 20
It was a degrading mess. During the first hour I kept turning it on and off. Democrats don't need a demolition derby as djt tramples integrity, honesty and law itself to suit his nefarious friends.
On Jerry Herman's musicals:
danielpquinn684, Newark, NJ, Feb. 22
The most poignant and powerful score was Dear World with Angela Lansbury and Milo O'Shea in 1970 on Broadway. The recording and the songs about madness and isolation from Giradoux's play The Madwoman of Chaillot are still wounding and beautiful today. It should be seen and will be remembered. 4 Recommended
Vooodo economic nostalgia: danielpquinn684 Newark, NJ Feb. 11
George Bush got vooodo economics right. Trickle down like a water leak will corrode our infrastructure to the sorry state of today. As an artist I have received trickled down support. More than starvation but less to live on. The economy is growing with new fast food joints or dollar stores on every vacant store space in NJ. Not much else and luxury rental signs everywhere.
The art of Banski: danielpquinn684 Newark, NJ Feb. 9
Ban ski is taking it in. Other more important artists are not. He exudes a mania of mockery and fun in our dreadfull time. Enuf..but bravo Banski as he is still alive and enjoying his show. Many other artists only earned money after they were dead.
4 Recommended
The State of the Union: danielpquinn684 Newark, NJ Feb. 5
The smarmy tone and grim glare of self promotion were trump smoldering at us all. His ireality is whittling. His demeanor; glam and gong all for the cyber acolytes. We are in the dark ages once again. Angry and sad.
Kobe Bryant and JFK Jr.: Daniel P Quinn Newark, NJ, Jan. 27
This tragic death echoes that of JFK junior as well. A very sad story and great loss for all of us. 3 Recommended
