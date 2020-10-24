Author Daniel P Quinn: THINK BOOKS FOR CHRISTMAS via Lulu Books or Author House in 2020

THINK BOOKS FOR CHRISTMAS by DANIEL P QUINN

January- October Broadway, Art, Economics and Hubris in The New York Times (2020) and blogging for The Times in COVID-19.
danielpquinn | Newark, NJ 10/24/20

Are you serious ? With Djt as business ringmaster, Neuman fits the commedia role as well. Making themselves rich at the expense of hundreds of their investors and forlorn former employee's. Money attracts money. Brains don't apply it seems in 2020. Only clothes, haircuts and chutzpah matter !!!

danielpquinn | Newark, NJ 10/23/20

An apt comparison is The Great Depression, not Viet Nam. THAT is where we are heading in 2020/21.

The New York Times community on 2/26/20.

﻿Broadway in repeat mode: danielpquinn684 | Newark, NJ

Brain dead and money out of control. Box office grosses with inflated egregious prices. TDF discounts (beyond my budget). As a Award winning director, Broadway was once my goal. Now it seems like a gang of producers at every awards show... Hype and gripe sway... Eons ago Liza Minelli inflated $100- tickets for The Act (and The Times published my letter) in 1977 Pocket change now for some. Way too much for me.

What's left of West Side Story ?: Newark, NJ Feb. 21

Ivan destroyed The Crucible. I saw the 60 minutes feature on West side story and was alarmed by the gargantuan rear screen where the cast looked like ants. This is a hatred of live theatre gone wild. An ego trip I will surely miss. Thanks Ben.
The Democratic debate: danielpquinn684 Newark, NJ Feb. 20

It was a degrading mess. During the first hour I kept turning it on and off. Democrats don't need a demolition derby as djt tramples integrity, honesty and law itself to suit his nefarious friends.

On Jerry Herman's musicals:
danielpquinn684, Newark, NJ, Feb. 22

The most poignant and powerful score was Dear World with Angela Lansbury and Milo O'Shea in 1970 on Broadway. The recording and the songs about madness and isolation from Giradoux's play The Madwoman of Chaillot are still wounding and beautiful today. It should be seen and will be remembered. 4 Recommended

Vooodo economic nostalgia: danielpquinn684 Newark, NJ Feb. 11

George Bush got vooodo economics right. Trickle down like a water leak will corrode our infrastructure to the sorry state of today. As an artist I have received trickled down support. More than starvation but less to live on. The economy is growing with new fast food joints or dollar stores on every vacant store space in NJ. Not much else and luxury rental signs everywhere.

The art of Banski: danielpquinn684 Newark, NJ Feb. 9

Ban ski is taking it in. Other more important artists are not. He exudes a mania of mockery and fun in our dreadfull time. Enuf..but bravo Banski as he is still alive and enjoying his show. Many other artists only earned money after they were dead.
The State of the Union: danielpquinn684 Newark, NJ Feb. 5

The smarmy tone and grim glare of self promotion were trump smoldering at us all. His ireality is whittling. His demeanor; glam and gong all for the cyber acolytes. We are in the dark ages once again. Angry and sad.

Kobe Bryant and JFK Jr.: Daniel P Quinn Newark, NJ, Jan. 27

This tragic death echoes that of JFK junior as well. A very sad story and great loss for all of us. 3 Recommended

Founder of ArtsPRunlimited, Inc., Daniel P Quinn received The Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty, The Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and his co-production of Diary of a Madman received an OBIE. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio with new work being published in Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2020) this Fall. Quinn has also been published by The NYTimes with Letters to the editor (1975-2020) and 85 blogs in 2020. His recent book: Newark, Italy and me (Lulu Books) 2019 covers the immigrant story from Italy to Newark, NJ. ‌ His plays now comprise AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA with THE ROCKING CHAIR and FANGS TO RICHES and GLORIA V. (The Rise and fall of Gloria Vanderbilt) which was also published by Local Knowledge Press. Olympia Dukakis said your play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. " Theatre for the New City (TNC) with Mary Tierney read these plays as well in 2018. they also appeared in "Short Plays to Long Remember" which received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in a reading of THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

