New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI #2 / Negligent Operation / DLS-C
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B502789
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff & Tpr. J. Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/24/2020 at 0222 hours
STREET: Morgan Horse Farm Rd.
TOWN: Weybridge
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Pulp Mill Bridge
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Harley Allen
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1999
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Ram 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate contact damage to driver's side of vehicle
INJURIES: Non-Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: Porter Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/24/2020 at approximately 0222 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Morgan Horse Farm Rd. in the Town of Weybridge. Troopers identified the at fault operator as Harley Allen (21) of Bristol, VT. Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Allen was traveling south bound on Morgan Horse Farm Rd. in the Town of Weybridge when he left the roadway, striking a guard rail off the north bound portion of the roadway, and subsequently colliding with the center dividing structure of the Pulp Mill Bridge. Allen was transported to Porter Hospital where he was later determined to have non-life threatening injuries.
Further investigation revealed Allen was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while having a criminally suspended license in the State of Vermont.
While speaking with Allen, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Allen was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI #2, Negligent Operation, and Criminal DLS. Allen was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Middlebury Police Department, Middlebury Regional EMS, and the Middlebury Fire Department.
VCVC : Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/2020, 1230 Hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.