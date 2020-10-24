New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI #2 / Negligent Operation / DLS-C

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B502789

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff & Tpr. J. Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/24/2020 at 0222 hours

STREET: Morgan Horse Farm Rd.

TOWN: Weybridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Pulp Mill Bridge

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Harley Allen

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1999

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate contact damage to driver's side of vehicle

INJURIES: Non-Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: Porter Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/24/2020 at approximately 0222 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Morgan Horse Farm Rd. in the Town of Weybridge. Troopers identified the at fault operator as Harley Allen (21) of Bristol, VT. Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Allen was traveling south bound on Morgan Horse Farm Rd. in the Town of Weybridge when he left the roadway, striking a guard rail off the north bound portion of the roadway, and subsequently colliding with the center dividing structure of the Pulp Mill Bridge. Allen was transported to Porter Hospital where he was later determined to have non-life threatening injuries.

Further investigation revealed Allen was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while having a criminally suspended license in the State of Vermont.

While speaking with Allen, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Allen was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI #2, Negligent Operation, and Criminal DLS. Allen was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Middlebury Police Department, Middlebury Regional EMS, and the Middlebury Fire Department.

VCVC : Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/2020, 1230 Hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.