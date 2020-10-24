Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus – Kenya : COVID-19 Response - Perspectives on Kenya Symposium at Serena Hotel

Information, Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary John Mucheru accompanied by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi when he represented Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe at the official opening of Aghakhan University Hospital Symposium on Covid -19 at the Serena hotel.

