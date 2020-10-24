Information, Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary John Mucheru accompanied by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi when he represented Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe at the official opening of Aghakhan University Hospital Symposium on Covid -19 at the Serena hotel.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
You just read:
Coronavirus – Kenya : COVID-19 Response - Perspectives on Kenya Symposium at Serena Hotel
