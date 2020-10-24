Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on the Signing of a Ceasefire in Libya

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat welcomes the signing of a ceasefire between the parties in Libya following negotiations within the framework of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission in Geneva, Switzerland.

.The Chairperson commends the work done by all parties including the United Nations and fellow African countries for their contribution in the mediation efforts that led to this important development

The Chairperson further underscores that only a negotiated political solution and national reconciliation can address the numerous challenges facing the Libyan people who deserve a permanent respite from violence and conflict.

The Chairperson reiterates the African Union’s readiness to assist in the implementation of the ceasefire and to contribute to create the necessary conditions for the resumption of dialogue between all Libyan stakeholders for a durable solution.

