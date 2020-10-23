Suspects Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse and a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3200 Block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in connection with an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse and a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 22, 2020, in the 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:50 pm, the victim was walking at the listed location. The suspects, who were in a vehicle, approached the victim. One of the suspects asked the victim to get in the vehicle. The victim refused. One of the suspects got out of the vehicle and assaulted the victim in an attempt to commit a sexual act. The suspect took property from the victim and fled the scene in a vehicle driven by the second suspect.

Suspect One is described as a Hispanic male, 35-40 years of age, with a heavy build and a beard. Suspect Two is described as a Hispanic male, 35 years of age, with a heavy build and short black hair. The suspects were last seen in a grey four door vehicle with Maryland tags.

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in the District of Columbia.

