Vehicle of Interest Sought in Robbery Offenses in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle of interest in reference to Robbery offenses that occurred on Friday, October 23, 2020, in the First District.

Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery: At approximately 10:29 am, in the 600 block of F Street, Northeast, four suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. Two of the suspects brandished handguns and pointed them at the victim in an attempt to take property. The victim fled the scene. The suspects returned to their vehicle without property and fled the scene. CCN: 20-151-786

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 10:47 am, in the 800 block of G Street, Northeast, two suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 20-151-802

A vehicle of interest, described as a dark Acura MDX with MD Temp Tag 326165T, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.