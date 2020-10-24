Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HDOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF OCT. 24 – OCT. 30, 2020

Posted on Oct 23, 2020 in Latest News, Newsroom

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.  All projects are weather permitting.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —  

1) WAILUKU TO LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0 and 21, Main Street and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Oct. 27, through Thursday, Oct. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

2) MAALAEA

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 4.4 and 6.9, Honoapiilani Highway and Maalaea Boat Harbor Road, on Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct.30, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for road striping work. Lane closures and shifts at various areas.

— KULA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 37) 

1) KULA

Right lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the southbound direction between mile markers 15 and 20.1, Pueo Drive and Kula Highway, on Monday, Oct. 26, through Thursday, Oct. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

