MillionaireMatch Shares The different Musical Tastes of Millionaires

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, October 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MillionaireMatch is a professional upscale dating website for both millionaires and non-millionaires alike. It offers some of the most promising features and is packed with interactive ways to allow the members to date each other. Today, they released an interesting survey about the different musical tastes among the millionaires and non-millionaires.

Top 10 music picked by millionaire users.

Classic Rock

Alternative

Classical

Country

RB / Soul

Pop / Top 40

Electronic / Dance Music

Punk

Gospel

Rap / Hip Hop

Top 10 music picked by non-millionaire users:

Alternative

Classic Rock

Classical

Country

Pop / Top 40

RB / Soul

Electronic / Dance Music

Punk

Gospel

Rap / Hip Hop

Those who are wondering as to what is the best genre of music liked by most millionaires, they need to know that classic rock, followed by alternative and then classical seems to be the top three trending genres. This in turn is followed by country and then RB/soul. The list goes on but this gives a snippet of the kind of music that most millionaires tend to enjoy.

In a similar poll done by the site for non-millionaires, it was found that the most popular music genre was alternative followed by classical rock and simply classical. This was subsequently followed by country and then pop. So, one can easily see that the taste is somewhat similar and there is ample interweaving of choices. This in turn shows why there is an increased likelihood of people finding a partner as music surely is known to be the sound of the soul.

“We are aware of the importance of music and how it helps in creating a bridge between people. This is why we want to focus on seeking the best-loved music genre and then allow people to connect to like-minded people. We believe that this is the finest way to seek the right match and give online dating much-needed credibility and success.” Stated Johnny Du, Chief Operating Officer of MillionaireMatch.

To learn more, please visit MillionaireMatch.com.

About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch is a high-quality personal and professional dating site for rich and elite singles. Voted “Best Website” by Forbes Magazine, MillionaireMatch supports over 4.4 million users on its platform. Since 2001, MillionaireMatch has been helping users connect with rich and elite singles, including top-tier professionals like doctors, lawyers, celebrities, CEOs, and entrepreneurs, seeking an array of qualities.