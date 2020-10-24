DHEC Lifts Recreational Water Advisory for Lake Edgar Brown in Barnwell County 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 23, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has lifted the recreational advisory for Lake Edgar Brown in Barnwell County issued Aug. 19, 2020. Water samples analyzed today indicate that microcystins, which are toxins produced by cyanobacteria (formerly known as blue-green algae), within the lake no longer exceed water quality standards. Residents may resume recreating at Lake Edgar Brown.

Microcystins were detected in the northern portion of Lake Edgar Brown at 9.50 micrograms per liter (ug/L) Aug. 18. This was greater than the state’s water quality standard of 8 ug/L. DHEC worked closely with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) to issue a recreational advisory and post signs around the lake. Samples analyzed on Oct. 23 show microcystin levels at 0.893 ug/L. This concentration is less than the state’s water quality standard and residents may resume recreational activities and fishing at the lake.

For more information, please contact DHEC’s Bureau of Water at 803-898-8374. If calling after hours, leave a voicemail that will be returned. For additional information about harmful algae in South Carolina, click here.

