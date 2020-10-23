Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HDOT NEWS RELEASE: WORKING HOURS TO BE EXTENDED FOR THE H-1 FREEWAY PAVEMENT PRESERVATION WORK IN KAIMUKI BEGINNING OCT. 25, 2020

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that working hours for the H-1 Freeway pavement preservation project in Kaimuki will be extended to 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., beginning on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Work has also been approved to occur on Tuesday night, Nov. 3, 2020 on General Election Day and on Wednesday night, Nov. 11, 2020 on Veteran’s Day.

Construction on the H-1 Freeway will continue on Sunday nights through Friday mornings between the Waialae Avenue offramp (Exit 26) and the Kapiolani Boulevard offramp (Exit 25B), for pothole repairs and surface treatment overlay. These improvements will provide motorists with a smooth uniform surface, improve safety and handling capabilities and increase the longevity of the roadway. Construction began in late September and is anticipated to be completed by Nov. 20, 2020, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution when traveling through the area. To stay up to date with roadwork scheduled on state roadways, please view our weekly list on our HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

