DHHL NEWS RELEASE: $1M IN GRANTS AVAILABLE TO SERVE HOMESTEAD COMMUNITIES

Posted on Oct 23, 2020

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) has announced the availability of $1,000,000 in grants as part of the Native Hawaiian Development Program Plan (NHDPP). The Department has allocated $500,000 to support COVID-19 relief efforts within the native Hawaiian community and $500,000 toward Regional Plan Priority projects on the homelands.

NHDPP grant funds are provided by DHHL’s Native Hawaiian Rehabilitation Fund (NHRF), which was established by the 1978 Constitutional Convention to finance various activities intended to exclusively benefit native Hawaiians. The source of revenue for this fund, in part, comes from 30 percent of state receipts derived from lands previously cultivated as sugarcane lands, as well as from water licenses.

The purpose of the NHDPP is to improve the general welfare and conditions of native Hawaiians through education, economic, political, social, cultural, and other programs. The NHDPP enables the Department to implement individual as well as community development programs and services.

DHHL prepares the NHDPP for review and approval by the Hawaiian Homes Commission (HHC) every two years, in accordance with Hawaii Administrative Rules Chapter 6.1. The NHDPP is made available for public comment and beneficiary consultation prior to final HHC approval. The current plan was approved by the Commission in June 2020 for the period covering July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022.

NHDPP grants are available to all 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations or nonprofit organizations using a fiscal sponsor with a federal 501(c)(3) tax exemption.

Informational meetings for interested applicants will be held daily via teleconference from Oct. 26 through Oct. 28, 2020, with the final grant application deadline on Dec. 9, 2020.

The Grant application, forms, and program details can be found on the Department’s website under the “Request for Proposal” header, dhhl.hawaii.gov/procurement.

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands: The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

