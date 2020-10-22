Clerk settles sexual harassment lawsuit against former L.A.-based appeals court judge

A clerk with the 2nd District Court of Appeal in Los Angeles settled her lawsuit alleging a former justice sexually harassed her for five years before he was removed from the bench in June for a history of such misconduct with multiple women.
