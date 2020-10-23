Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 627 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,907 in the last 365 days.

San Diego judge will help state figure out how to help homeless population

A San Diego Superior Court judge is among 11 members of a state judicial work group that will study and recommend ways the courts can assist those experiencing homelessness or the possibility of losing their homes, it was announced Friday.

Oct 23, 2020

You just read:

San Diego judge will help state figure out how to help homeless population

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.