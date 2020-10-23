San Diego judge will help state figure out how to help homeless population

A San Diego Superior Court judge is among 11 members of a state judicial work group that will study and recommend ways the courts can assist those experiencing homelessness or the possibility of losing their homes, it was announced Friday.
