Southbound I-75 exit to Rochester Road to close Monday for interchange construction in Oakland County

Fast facts: - Starting Monday morning, crews will close the southbound I-75 exit to Rochester Road. - The ramp is scheduled to be closed 9 a.m. Monday until late Tuesday. - The ramp closure is needed for paving on Rochester Road.

October 23, 2020 -- Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contracting crews will be closing the southbound I-75 exit ramp to Rochester Road starting 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26. The ramp closure is required for ongoing interchange construction at the I-75/Rochester Road interchange. The southbound exit ramp will be continuously closed until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. At that time, the Rochester Road entrance ramp to southbound I-75, which is currently closed, will reopen. This work is weather dependent, and any form of precipitation will push back the ramp openings by one day.

The ramp closures are necessary for crews to pave the connections from the newly rebuilt ramps to mainline Rochester Road. During the closures, ramp traffic will be detoured to the Big Beaver Road interchange.

Starting at 7 a.m. and ending by 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, crews will close the left turn lane on the northbound I-75 exit to Rochester Road. The lane closure is needed for traffic signal installation.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.